Obituaries

John L. Bailey

Batesville – Attorney John L. Bailey, age 65, passed away Sunday evening, January 21, 2018, at his home. Funeral services were incomplete at press time and will be announced today on the Wells Funeral Home website.

Wendy Diane Bryant

Wendy Diane Bryant, 72, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Miss. in Oxford.

Funeral services for Diane were held on Sunday, January 21, 2018, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Crofford and Mr. Michael Bates officiated.

Diane was born October 24, 1945, to the late J.B. Bryant and Kathleen Lovell Bryant in Hillfarrance England. During her lifetime Diane worked for Mize Hardware in Batesville for 25 years. She went on to become a caretaker for the MS Dept. of Mental Health. She was a member of Sardis Lake Baptist Church.

Cecelia Young Estock

Oxford- Cecelia Young Estock, 78, passed away January 12, 2018 at Oxford Baptist Hospital. Mrs. Estock was born August 4, 1939, to Willie Talmage and Vera Kesler Young.

Services were held at Yellowleaf Baptist Church on January 15. Burial took place at New El Bethel Baptist Church in Tula, Miss.

Bobby Gene Watson

Bobby Gene Watson, age 58, passed away late Wednesday night, January 10, 2018, from an auto accident. Bobby was the husband of Patricia Kennedy Watson.

The family will hold Memorial Service for Bobby on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 prior to the service.

Bobby was born August 22, 1959, to the late Leland Watson and Ruby Marie Hitchcock Watson in Enid, MS. He worked for Windsor Foods during his lifetime and attended Willow Springs Church.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Kennedy Watson of Batesville; 3 sisters, Vera W. Martin of Teasdale, Linda W. Melton of Batesville, and Judy W. Lamb of Strayhorn; 2 brothers, James L. Watson and Billy Ray Watson both of Courtland.

In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by one brother, Cecil Watson.