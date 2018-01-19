Fenner selected for All-Star basketball team

By Brad Greer

For the past two seasons, Mario Fenner, Jr. has been a mainstay for the North Panola basketball team. For his effort and hard work, the junior guard was recently selected to the North All-Star squad that will take on the South All-Stars March 23 at Mississippi College.

“This is a real honor to play in the game both personally but more importantly for North Panola and the community,” said Fenner, who is one of the main clogs in the Cougars No.3 ranking in the state.

With the recent success of the North Panola football team, Fenner said one of the main goals this season is the to win district and advance to the state championships.

Fenner went on say one of the improvements he has made has been his passing skills and overall awareness on the court.

“Coach Yancy has looked to me to score a little bit more this year, but with all the talent we have on the floor, I’m also able to dish the ball off to guys that can also score,” said Fenner.

“Mario is a hard worker both on and off the court and is the epitome of what a North Panola basketball player should be. He is well deserving of this opportunity and I am blessed to have him on my team,” said North Panola head coach Christopher Yancy.

Fenner is the son of Mario and Mattie Fenner.