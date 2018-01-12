MLK 50th Commemoration to be celebrated this weekend

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration acknowledging 50 years of his voice, his vision and his virtue” is the theme for this year’s commemoration services honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The South Panola Hi-Y and Tri-Hi-Y Clubs, along with the Sardis District pastors and ministers division are planning the events.

Hoping to enhance this year’s observance of the birth of the famed Civil Rights leader and to have one of the largest celebrations in the history of Panola County, the clubs and the MLK Commemorative Committee have planned several noteworthy events for January 12-15.

This year’s celebration will highlight the 50 years since the death of Dr. King as the celebration attempts to relay his purpose and legacy.

This year’s celebration will begin with a commemoration basketball jamboree on today at the Batesville Jr. High gym hosted by Dennis Hoskins at 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 13, the committee will host a MLK Beauty Revue for girls ages 15 to 18 at the Batesville Jr. High School auditorium at 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 14, the annual Commemoration musical will be held at Mt. Zion M. B. Church in Sardis at 6 p.m.

Monday, January 15, the activities of the day will begin with a continental breakfast at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Batesville at 9 a.m. followed by a prayer vigil hosted by the Sardis District pastors and ministers. All clery and community leaders are invited to participate in this event.

At 10 a.m. all church groups, community groups, minority business representatives and supporters are asked to be present at the Mt. Zion Church ready for line formation to proceed forward with great anticipation for our 2018 Commemoration March beginning at 10 a.m.

The march will start from the Mt. Zion Church at the corner of Panola Avenue and Hoskins Road, proceed south on Panola Avenue through the downtown area of Boothe Street, ending the march at the Batesville Intermediate School auditorium.

“We are inviting all city and county officials, ministers, civic groups/organizations and individuals of all denominations and races to participate in this historical event,” said Dr. Zannie Leland Jr., one of the event’s chairpersons.

The commemorative committee is also requesting that each church, local group and business prepare a banner displaying this year’s theme and group name.

To culminate Commemoration 2018, the annual Commemoration Services will be held at the Batesville Inermediate auditorium to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., prophet and preacher.

The principle speaker is Dr. Bartholomew Orr, senior pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven.

The public is invited to share in this Commemorative activities as the committee works to make Dr. King’s dream of racial equality a reality. For further information on these activities, contact Dennis Hoskins for basketball, (662) 934-6474 or Rhonda Leland, Commemoration musical (662) 654-0420; MLK Beauty Revue, Linda Jones (662) 519-6000; Commemoration march and services, Leland (662) 563-3020 or (662) 609-2448 or Rhonda Leland, Georgia Ford, Patara McDaniel, Linda Jones, Effie Telford, Faye Robertson, Minister Tonya Butler or Jarva Echols.