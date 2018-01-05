Cole reports cut in MEMA-funded program

By Rupert Howell

During the brief first meeting of Panola Supervisors Monday in Sardis, Emergency Management Director Daniel Cole advised the county board of a proposed decrease in Emergency Management Performance Grant funding, stating the $7,100 cut could mean the county is spending more than it is getting back.

The county’s emergency agency is required to hold several drills and other exercises in order to receive the funding. Cole explained that other counties are considering dropping the program. The proposed funding cuts come from MEMA keeping a higher percentage of the funds. Cole said the county has received $31,000 then $30,000 in the last two years respectively.

Supervisors also voted for a policy requiring department heads to put all requests of the board in writing, approved the state’s set mileage rate of $.535 and granted Road Department Manager Lygunnah Bean authority to demolish a Como owned building located on Main Street.

Supervisors approved raising the salary of Solid Waste Department worker from $2,427 to $2,601.74 at the recommendation of department head Jennifer Jackson after the employee agreed to increased duties to reduce overtime in the department.

Supervisors last month voted not to consider employee salary increases until budget planning that usually occurs in late summer and early fall. Board Attorney Gaines Baker noted the order’s language excludes those salary increases where an employee has agreed to take on additional responsibilities.

Chancery Clerk Jim Pitcock introduced the mileage reimbursement increase and also presented four requests for reductions in assessment that came to him through Tax Assessor/Collector David Garner’s office.

Supervisors routinely approve those requests as well as monthly claims without discussion.