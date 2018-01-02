Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

December 22

Cynthia Laverne Horn, 1300 Laban, Hanna, L.A., MS 70353, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Brandon Miguel Northcutt, 44 County Road 231, Oxford, was charged with DUI refusal, and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Darius Dewayne Lester, 208 W. Lee St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

December 23

Marshall Daniel Little, 3567A Tom Floyd Road, Como, was charged with simple possession. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Mariah Janay Cox, 2670 Curtis/Locke Station, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct and false information. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Brandon Markeith Chapman, 285 George Thomas Road, Batesville, was charged with domestic violence-simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Edward Titus Lester, 3877 Clubview Drive, Memphis, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cedrik Lamar Henderson, 131 Third Street, Crowder, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. Case will be heard in Justice Court.

Capresha Lanice Presley, 247 McClyde Road, Como, was charged with disturbance of a family. Case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christy Hall Gordon, 3879 Pope-Crowder Road, Enid, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 24

Aaron Demetrius Kenta Smith, 209 King Street, Batesville, was charged with careless driving, DUI first, and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 25

Kenyatta Henton, 3882 Hwy. 35 N., Carthage, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 27

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Road, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court (FTP). The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dorothy Ann Armstead, 350 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, was charged with DUI and disregard of traffic device. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Rebecca Javon Blackburn, 28611 Broadway, Lot #5, Batesville, was charged with a writ. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Connie Ladale Shegog, 202 Gordon Drive, Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brittany Sharnee Jackson, 421 Dewberry Street, Sardis, was charged withcontempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

December 28

DeKedrick Sherell Danner, 1607 Sanders Road, Sardis, was charged with contempt FTA. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Devin Demarcio Tribble, 216-1/2 West Street, Batesville, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tammy Jean Steward, 1886 Sees Chapel Road, Sarah, was charged with burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Francisco Galvan, ReGalado, 2748 CR 240, Greenwood, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jonathan Jermaine Cox, 196 Ham’s Road, Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 29

Caleb John Towe, 284 Fisher Road, Arnaudville, LA, was charged with DUI other, possession of c/s and careless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.