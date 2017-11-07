Board okays raise for court reporters

By Rupert Howell

Two of Panola’s Circuit Judges sought and received raises for court reporters during Monday’s meeting of the Panola County Board of Supervisors in Sardis, with both judges assuring that board they were being frugal with the county’s expenditures.

Senior Circuit Judge Jimmy McClure listed ways the county could regain a portion of expended funds and said one court reporter position may be cut in a couple of years through attrition.

Judge Smith Murphey said he is holding offenders accountable for their fines, court costs and restitution, an issue that has been looked over in the past.

McClure said, “If i didn’t think they deserved it I wouldn’t be here.”

Supervisors voted unanimously for the increase.

In other action supervisors voted to begin an application process for a Dept. of Environmental Quaility approval of a rubbish pit east of Sardis at the Smith Gravel Pit.

Road manager Lygunnah Bean explained the process was complicated and would require a reclamation plan that included planting trees, controlling storm water runoff and putting a fence around the property.

“I wanted to do it at Viney Creek (gravel mine) but ran into all the regulations,” Bean said.

Board members quickly voted to apply for a permit with a four voting in favor and Supervisor John Thomas abstaining as his in-laws have ownership in the property.

Four employees of the Road Department will receive back pay for salary lost as they were paid as hourly workers as opposed to salaried workers.

Bean also received permission to proceed with clearing visual approaches to intersections at Eureka and Liberty Hill and Goodhope and Mt. Olivet.

Bean was authorized to maintain three school bus turn-arounds allowing the Road Department to work on private drives at those locations.

The road manager’s request to advertise for purchase of two backhoe loaders, a pneumatic tire roller and front end wheel loaders was also approved.

Supervisors recessed until next Monday when they hold their Second Court District meeting in Batesville at 9 a.m.