Karate members named grand champions

Four members of the Batesville Karate Club traveled to Madison to participate in the final installment of the Southern Martial Arts (SMAC) fall tournament series October 21.

Members attending were Micah Taylor, Ryan Downes, Elijah Brown and Makinza Talley.

All competitors did well in the competition, according to Master Allen Grantham.

Results are as follows:

Taylor won first place in forms and sparring and was also overall grand champion in his category for the series.

Downes won second place in forms and sparring.

Brown won first in forms and sparring and third in weapons. He was also overall grand champions in his category for the season.

Talley won first in forms and sparring and was grand champion in her category for the season.

The grand champion winners will received a SMAC Championship winner’s jacket which will be presented at the first tournament of the spring competition.

For more information about enrolling in the Batesville Karate Club, call Grantham at (662) 563-7273.