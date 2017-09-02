North Delta trounces Lee Academy, 52-16

By Will Dickins

North Delta continued its successful season with a 52-16 trouncing of Lee Academy Friday night.

The game was over early as North Delta (3-0 overall, 1-0 district) recorded big games from Cole Devazier, Kaleb Joyner and Jordan Cox.

The Green Wave took it to the Colts early scoring 22 points in the first quarter. The defense allowed Lee nothing.

Devazier hit Joyner on a curl route to open up the scoring on the night before Devazier bullied his way into the end zone from four yards out. The opposite could be said of the Colts as they fumbled the ball on their first two possessions with Lige Simmerman and Shawn Payne recovering for the Green Wave.

The next touchdown took one play as Chris Willliamson took an end around 53 yards to the end zone to take the 22-0 lead.

North Delta scored again to start the second quarter, capitalizing on a big catch from Luke Daniels down the seam for 28 yards. Devazier punched in on a third-dow-and-five play from the five yard line after being rushed out of the pocket.

The defense finally surrendered eight points, but that did not stop the offense from rolling. The Green Wave found themselves on the Colts 40 yard line. Lee Academy had upped the pressure stopping North Delta for two consecutive drives.

The coaches decided to dial up a screen play for Joyner. He came underneath the offensive linemen, caught the ball, and ran 40 yards for the touchdown for the 38-8 lead.

Devazier ended the night throwing for 129 yards and rushing for 49 yards. He threw two touchdowns and ran for three. Joyner had 69 yards on the ground and 53 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

As the offense continued to light up the scoreboard, the defense continued to light up Lee Academy. Two plays stuck out as demoralizing for the Colts.

At the end of the half, Braxton Bailey shed his block, rushed to the ball carrier, and slammed him into the turf sending the teams into the locker room with something to remember.

The second instance was from Cox. The Colts were second down and six yards to go for the first down. Cox came down from his safety/linebacker hybrid position and speared the halfback sending his teammates and fans in to a frenzy.

Cox had five tackles and tied with Simmerman to lead the team.

North Delta dominated on both sides of the ball. North Delta never let the ball leave the ground in the third quarter but scored two touchdowns. One was a 21-yard scamper by Devazier following a fumble recovery by Dalton Cook. The other was a six-yard run by Joyner to round out the scoring for the Green Wave.

Lee Academy scored one more time in the final minutes, but the game was long over for the final score 52-16.

North Delta returns to action against Coldwater next Friday to conclude homecoming week at North Delta. The game will begin at 7:30.