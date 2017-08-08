Two families to benefit from local Hunting Curs for Cause event in Sept.

Submitted by Benjamin Pitcock

Good people helping good people.

Here in the South, it is not uncommon to hear of friends and family working together to support those in need. Residents of Panola County Mississippi and its surrounding areas are no different. It would be safe to say, most everyone has known a family that has received help from the local community. Two such local families have friends willing to pitch in and help with life struggles such as autism and cancer.

These two families have friends who belong to an association known as the Northwest Mississippi Squirrel Hunters Association (NWMSSHA).

This group of avid K-9 lovers have dedicated their lives to their K-9 companions and to the outdoors in which the K-9s chase wild game. The members of NWMSSHA have, for years, performed charitable actions which have positively affected many people in Mississippi.

On September 22 and 23, NWMSSHA will host a charitable event, where hunters and K-9 handlers from surrounding states will descend upon Panola County to re-establish and update old friendships, make new friendships and meet all the new up and coming young handlers and k-9 prospects. This particular trial/competition has raised money, over $20,000.00, for families in need for the past four years. This year’s funds will be donated to two pre-selected families that are affected by autism and cancer.

The NWMSSHA’s fifth Annual “Hunting Curs for a Cause” competition trial is a United Mountain Cur Association (UMCA) sanctioned competition trial.

UMCA has members which live in most every state in the nation and these folks are willing to drive near and far to attend UMCA planned activities. This event will take place on Friday night and Saturday morning with a lunch to be served after the morning’s trial is completed. An auction will be held immediately following and during this auction you will have the opportunity to make a difference!

If you enjoy eating and meeting new friends, then I would suggest you make a short trip down highway 6 west to the Farm Shop of John and Amy Thomas which is located next to the North Delta Academy. The members of the NWMSSHA would love for the willing citizens of Panola County and the surrounding areas to join them for lunch and attend this year’s auction. There will be items such as shotguns, rifles, dog boxes, K-9 handling gear and handmade crafts up for the highest bid.

For attendance or donation information please contact: Terry Snider, 662-561-6387 or Nick Sullivan, 662-934-2613.