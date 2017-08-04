Dreaded fridge clean-out day is total washout

So I cleaned out my refrigerator. Turned it off, took everything out of both sides (and stored it all safely at the appropriate temperature, you know how I am about food safety), and washed it shelf by shelf, tray by tray, drawer by drawer and the ice bin too. Then placed all of the many parts on towels covering the kitchen counter tops, literally, to dry. I suppose I could have put all of it in the dishwasher, but it would have taken a half dozen or so cycles to get it all done, so I just hand washed it.

I washed down the interior walls, top, bottom and sides of the fridge and the freezer. Thoroughly. And rinsed.

It’s amazing what you can find (or not) in your refrigerator. I mean I try to keep it clean by wiping up spills and I thought I was keeping up with expiration dates.

But there seems to be a black hole in there that sucks up partially used jars of diced pimento, where an unidentifiable yucky brown sticky substance grows and the last little bit of jelly goes to crystalize. I don’t know how I miss those things. And how in the world do corn silks find their way to the very bottom of the fridge, under the very last drawer?

And on the freezer side I found no less than 3 open bags of shredded coconut and enough frozen leftover veggies to make soup for the neighborhood. Some going back a year or two. At least I had dated it all.

Well it’s clean now. I love to just look at it and smile. No spills, jar rings, floating silks, sticky finger prints, expired foods, or molded oldies. For now anyway.

But all of that aside, you know what I dislike the most about cleaning out a refrigerator? It’s that I get soaked. Seems refrigerator parts have lots of grooves, rungs, indentations and untold other places where water can collect. So every time you wash, rinse, or even move a piece water goes everywhere but down the sink.

I end up drenched, water dripping down the front of the cabinets, pooling behind the faucet, and puddling on the floor. I don’t know whether to wear rain gear and boots or a bathing suit when cleaning out the refrigerator.

But, chore done. Checking that one off my to-do list as I change into dry clothes.

Recipe of the Week

Plum Preserves

You won’t lose any of these wildly good preserves in the fridge!

5 cups pitted, tart plums (about 2 ½ pounds)

4 cups sugar

1 cup water

Sterilize canning jars. Combine all ingredients. Bring slowly to boiling, stirring until sugar dissolves. Cook rapidly almost to the jellying point (220 degrees), about 15 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Pour hot preserves into hot jars, leaving ¼-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims and adjust lids. Process 5 minutes in a boiling water bath. Makes about 5 half-pint jars. Best served with just-out-of-the oven homemade buttered biscuits!

