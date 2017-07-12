NP’s Osborn makes successful transition from band to football

By Ike House

Not many players are able to walk onto a field and become a starter in just one year after never playing football. Kylan Osborn defied the odds to transition from a sophomore in the band to a senior leader/starter for the Cougars.

Most players do not make a successful jump from one activity to another and for others it takes time. But with one year under his belt and two summers full of weight room work, Osborn said he is fully prepared to do what he needs to do for his team.

“In the band we did things a certain way and we did repetition until things were perfect. That’s the same thing with football,” Osborn said. “So that made the transition easier and plus band was fulfilling the drive I had to compete.”

Osborn made a name for himself with his hard work and dedication. He came out as a raw talent in no position last year and now he has established himself as a hard nose, physical player. Last season Osborn was at defensive back but now he is the starting Sam (strong side) linebacker.

“At corner I had a very aggressive approach at the line of scrimmage but I barely saw the field so that’s when my mind set shifted in the weight room and I made a change,” Osborn said. “The coaches noticed my explosiveness and my talents caused a position change for me.”

Osborn is probably one of the most confident players for the Cougars and is a vocal leader. He said he tries to push everybody to their full potential.

“I even push myself to extremes and I know that there is nothing I cannot do,” Osborn said. “I think this can be one of the best defenses ever in the school’s history. With the vibe that I give off to my peers, I give them more energy to compete.”

The North Panola defense is filled with new starters but is full of experience. Osborn said that the defense as a whole should be one of the toughest in 3A and it is up to the front seven to set the tempo.

He plans on furthering his career if the offers start rolling in.

“I have fallen in love with the game and if I’m blessed enough to receive a scholarship, I will take the opportunity,” Osborn said.

Osborn looks to use his second year of football to his advantage and get the Cougar’s defense started in the right direction. Osborn is the son of Showanda McKay and Wayne Osborn.