Victim pleads with judge to drop domestic assault charges

By Ashley Crutcher

Aggravated domestic violence victim pleaded with Judge Jay Westfaul during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court to drop the charges filed by Officer Justin Davis.

Anthony West of 8 Harmon Circle, Batesville, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. Photo evidence displayed injuries sustained by the victim.

“All you’re seeing is one bad night. He’s never done this before. He was drunk. I’m not afraid of him. I was just a little emotional,” said the victim.

Judge Westfaul refused to drop the charges and ordered that the “no contact” order remain in effect.

“Why do you feel so strongly about the no contact order,” said the victim.

“It is for your safety,” said the judge. Judge Westfaul lowered West’s bond from $20,000 to $2,500 and bound the case over to Circuit Court.

After the judge made his ruling, the victim mouthed the words “I’m sorry” to the defendant before he was remanded back into the custody of the sheriff.

James D. Barber of Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with felony aggravated assault. Judge Westfaul appointed Attorney Jeff Padgett to defend Barber and set his bond at $50,000.

Christopher Harrell of 18098 Hwy. 51 S., Sardis, pleaded guilty to public drunk and was sentenced to time served .

Harrell appeared to be holding his side and complained of rib pain stating he was beat up in jail.

He was also charged with grand larceny and a bond was set at $30,000. “I feel if we lower the bond, we may never see him again,” said Detective Justin Maples.

Allison Johnson of 103 Booker T St., Batesville, failed to appear for the trial regarding charges of running a red light. After hearing testimony from Officer Tommy Lindsey, Judge Westfaul ruled Johnson guilty. Johnson will have 30 days to pay the $181 fine.

John Rhoades of 6 Harmon Circle, Batesville, was found guilty of running a stop sign after asking the court to consider “fatigue was a factor.”

According to testimony from Officer Tresa Lamb, Rhoades rolled through two stop signs without coming to a complete stop.

“I think you’ve been given a break by not getting two tickets. Driving tired is dangerous,” said Judge Westfaul.

Marquita Cauthen of 231 Van Voris, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case is to be continued.

Rodriguies Hooks of 219 Noble St., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana, concealed weapon and firearm enhancement. The case is to be continued.

Frederick Cosby of 309 Arizona St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI first and no driver’s license. Cosby was sentenced to attend the Mississippi Alcohol Safety Education Program (MASEP classes).

Judge Westfaul sentenced Cosby to a 48-hour jail sentence which he suspended. Cosby has 30 days to pay the $1,085 fine.

Gerald Harris of 4977 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to public drunk and was sentenced to time served after serving 11 days in the Panola County Jail.

Justin Frederick of 432-C Tubbs Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no seatbelt and no driver’s license. Frederick faces an $1,105 fine in which he has 30 days to pay.

Joshua M. Rudd of 103 Stevens Lane, Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle. The charge has been remanded to the files.

Degregrious Hamilton of 303-C Patton Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to the possession of marijuana in a vehicle and speeding in excess of 55MPH in a 35MPH zone. Hamilton was sentenced to a 10 days in jail which was suspended pending payment of the $846 fine.

Tanner Toliver of 815 Third Rd., Crowder, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and not guilty to no seatbelt.

The no seatbelt charge was remanded to the files pending good behavior. Toliver was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail which the judge suspended. Toliver will have 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Preston Christian of 333 Coldwater River, Jonestown, failed to appear to answer charges for simple possession of marijuana. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jason A. White of 2181 Liberty Hill, Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no driver’s license, improper equipment and no proof of insurance. White has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,749 fine.

Donavan Bradford of 236 Sarah Deacons Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply. Bradford was credited for serving two weeks in the Panola County Jail and must pay the remaining $157 prior to release.

Hayden Hankins, No Address, pleaded not guilty to stalking, harassing and making threats. The charge was dismissed due to lack of prosecution as affiant Hope Jones failed to appear.

Hankins pleaded guilty to a speeding charge of traveling 46MPH in a 25MPH zone. He will have 30 days to pay the $164 fine.

Ricky Keen of 265 Pollar, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny. The case was dismissed after Affiant Haley Reid failed to appear.

Levest Echols Jr. of 111 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting from Walgreens. A trial date has been set for June 19.

David Foster of 106 Brasell Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. Foster has been allotted 30 days to pay the $308 fine.

Gregory Andrews Jr. of 106 Gracie Cove, Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for DUI other, false information, reckless driving, no tag and disregard for traffic device. Fox Bonding Company has been notified.

Antonio D. Austin of 4389 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI other, expired tag and improper equipment. A trial date has been set for August 9.

Keith Holmes of 230 Dunson Ave. #6, Crowder, was charged with contempt of court for failing to pay old fines in the amount of $2,435.50 from October of 2011.

“I haven’t paid the fine yet because I’m not working, I’m on disability and I’m fixing to have surgery. But I can set up a payment plan,” said Holmes. Holmes was advised to work out a payment plan due to medical reasons.

Terrance Ellis of 19 Jones St., Courtland, failed to appear to answer charges for contempt of court for old unpaid fines from May of 2016 in the amount of $866. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Lashaundra Clark of 3705 Kings Beach, Memphis, was charged with felony accessory after the fact to capital murder. Judge Westfaul appointed Attorney Jeff Padgett to represent Clark. A bond was set at $250,000.

Dauron Jenkins of 407 Norfleet Dr., Senatobia, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, no driver’s license and no seatbelt.

Attorney Kirk Willingham has been appointed to represent Jenkins. The case has been bound over to the Circuit Court.