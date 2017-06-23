Batesville teams perform well in annual Dizzy Dean Bash – team roundup

By Myra Bean

In last week’s Dizzy Dean bash at J. P. Hudson Park, the 6-year-old Batesville Blaze baseball team and the 10 and under Batesville All-Star teams did well enough in early games to earn title championships. The teams did not play their championship games due to the weather front that moved through and rendered the fields unplayable.

Batesville Blaze 6bb

The Blaze started off the weekend with a 24-3 win which was capped by a second inning two-run home run by Barren Roebuck over the right field fence. Batesville defeated Senatobia in the first game scoring the maximum seven runs in verse three and three runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.

Cash Crumpler, Canaan Scates and Miles Roberts each scored three runs in the game.

In its second game, the Blaze had little trouble with Grenada Arsenal winning 16 – 3. Kyzer Robinson scored three runs for the Blaze. Most of the team had multiple hits and runs during the course of the two games.

Batesville 10 and under softball All-Stars

The Batesville 10 and under All-Stars also had little trouble with its opponents Saturday. Batesville defeated Senatobia 15-1. KK Hubbard led at the plate with two doubles and a single. Madilyn Kimzey scored three runs. She was hit by a pitch twice and reached on an error to get on base. Kori Cox had two singles and a double, scoring three runs. Madi Fondren went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.

In game two, Batesville shutout D. C. SWAT 11-0.

Tamiyah McCarty led at the plate with a two-run inside the park homerun to center field and a two-run bases clearing triple. She also drew an RBI walk for five RBIs in the game. In the first inning, she scored on an RBI single from Fondren.

Batesville tangled with DC SWAT again in the semi-final Sunday afternoon and sneaked in the championship game with a 7-6 win. DC Swat led 3-1 after the first inning.

Harleigh Matthews and Hubbard singled to get on base. Fondren came in as courtesy runner for Matthews and scored on Hubbard’s RBI single. Hubbard worked her away around the bases, scoring on a passed ball to tie the game at three.

In the third, Batesville went ahead 5-3 on Trynaidee’ Walton’s and Kori Cox runs on Fondren’s two RBI single.

In top of the fourth, DC SWAT retook the lead 6-5 but Batesville got the third out at the plate. With the time limit looming, Batesville did what it needed to get the go-ahead run in bottom of the inning. Gabby Woodall singled to get on base and stole second and scored on Jessi Griffin’s single RBI. Griffin stole second and third and then proceeded to steal home plate and time was called to end the game.

The rains came before the championship game could be played.

Batesville Outkasts 8 and under

The Batesville Outkasts 8 and under team had a good run, winning all three games on Saturday. They played Southaven Sunday afternoon and lost 11-3 and was out of contention for the championship trophy.

Batesville defeated Clarksdale Delta Thunder 16-3 in its first game of the tournament. All players scored at least one run.

Georgia Phillips scored a two-run homerun and Katelyn French scored a three-run inside the park homerun, both in the third inning.

In the second game, the Outkasts downed Grenada Xtreme 12-5. Grenada was a little tougher as Abby Scipper was the only player to register a double in the game as she went 2-for-2. Most every player hit a single. Kayleigh Cobb went 3-for-3 at the plate. French also went 2-for-2 at the plate.

In the third game, Batesville slipped past Hernando Hammerheads 16-15.

6 and under softball

The Batesville Boom 6 and under girls’ softball team knew competing for the title was going to be tough after they lost their second game to Hernando 12-10. They defeated Senatobia handily 18-6 in the first game. They may have had a chance to work their way into the championship game if they had played Sunday afternoon. After the rains destroyed any chance of anyone playing past mid-afternoon, the Boom had to settle for third place.

In the first game, all the Boom team members scored at least one run. However, Hernando had its defense batten down the hatches and kept the Boom off the bases and out of scoring position.