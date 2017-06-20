Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 12

Iantea Chevon Lee, 212 Hayes St., Batesville, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tommy Lee Wright, 139-A Todd Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, burglary of a dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Willie Eugene Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 13

Degregious De’Vonte Hamilton, 303 C Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and speeding. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lashaundra Maria Clark, 1886 C John Branch Rd., Batesville, was charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Alice Dawn Jenkins, 229 Cherry Lane, Batesville, was charged with DUI-failure to move over. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dawson McKinley Jenkins, 407 Norfleet Dr., Senatobia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, no tag and expired license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Chrtistopher Steve Harrell, 18098 Hwy. 51 S., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 14

EKing Owon Miller, 214 Tubbs Rd. Westridge Apt. 7, Batesville, was charged with failure to complete work program. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Hayden Stephen Hankins, 379 Florence Ave., Clarksdale, was charged with stalking and harassing-making a threat. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Gloriastein Botts Mitchell, 558 Railes Rd., Como, was charged with two counts of shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Keith Lazell Alexander Holmes, 211 Noble St., Batesville was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tony Lasha Wilkins, 799 Belmont Rd. Apt. 8, Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Donovan Hakeem Olajuovon Bradford, 236 Sarah Dickens Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 15

Terrance Millen Ellis, 109 James St., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court for unpaid child support. The case will be heard in Chancery and Batesville Municipal Courts.

Stevie Williams, 597 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Michael Ray Nelson, 2851 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, has a hold for Florida. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Keri L. Saffold, 107 Central St., Batesville, was charged with drug court violation and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Kristopher Shannon Jones, 7 Harmon Cir., Batesville, was charged with drug court violation and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Trendell Aaron Bland, 4138 Teasdale Rd., Enid, has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

David Wayne Foster, 106 Brassell Dr., Batesville, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Gregory Benard Andrews, 106 Gracie Cove, Batesville, was charged with no tag, reckless driving, DUI-other, false information, and disregard for traffic device. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Anthony West, 8 Harmon Cir., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Antonio D. Austin, 4389 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI other, improper equipment and expired tag. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 16

Christopher Steve Harrell, 18098 Hwy. 51 S., Sardis, was charged with grand larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Marcus Sentell Hughes, 4981 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, served a two-day sanction. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Ronald Bean, 1284 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cassandra Nicole Wooten, 110 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, has a hold for Desoto County. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 17

James Demarius Barber, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Gerald Demetrius Harris, 4977 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Demetric Devon Heffner, 263 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, was charged with simple assault and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Zachery Kyle Inman, 114 Dogwood Heights Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI first, speeding and no proof of insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ronnie Robinson Jr., 868 Wells St. Ext., Courtland, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tadelro Deshawn Conley, 211 South 10th St., Nashville, was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and public drunk. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

June 18

Michael James Smith, 11 CR 209, Oakland, has a fugitive hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Charles Anthony Rooks, 122 Edward Davis Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear and disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Larry Terrell Boyce Jr., 4131 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with no driver’s license, saggy pants and disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Levest Echols Jr., 111 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Reainner Faye Jones, 230 Dunson Ave., Crowder, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Harvey Lee White, 137 Love Ave., Crowder, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Pamela Diane Hollinger, 229 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.