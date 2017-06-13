SP splits DH with Lafayette

By Brad Greer

The South Panola Tigers continued their summer league baseball season Thursday by splitting a double header with Lafayette County Thursday at Tiger Field.

South Panola took game one of the twin bill 2-0 win in five innings as Chris Brown and Bowen Williams combined on a one-hitter. Lafayette County salvaged the second game with a 9-1 victory.

The Tigers will visit Water Valley today before entertaining the Blue Devils Thursday beginning at 5 & 7 P.M in both games.

In the opening game, South Panola would score all the runs it would need as Nathan Herron cracked a double to lead off the first inning before later scoring on Dawson Griffin’s infield single.

The Tigers added an insurance run in the fourth as Anderson Wilder drew a leadoff walk before scoring on a throwing error. South Panola collected four hits in the game as Herron would later add a single while Griffin registered another infield single to deep short.

The rest of the day belonged to Brown and Williams as the duo mowed down the Commodore batters. Brown struck out a batter while walking two in three innings as Williams retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings

Lafayette County turned the tables on the home team in the nightcap as a nine-run second inning proved to much for the Tigers to overcome.

South Panola avoided the shutout with their only run in the second as Blaine Ware drew a walk before stealing second and third then coming home on a Wilder groundout.

Hunter Hudson and Luke Weldon each singled for the Tiger hits. Herron, Wilder and Brandon Phelps towed the rubber for South Panola.