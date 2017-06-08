Fight breaks out during court; no bond set for Strong

By Ashley Crutcher

A woman who’d been found guilty of simple assault on a juvenile was arrested and charged with criminal contempt of court after assaulting the juvenile a second time in the middle of court during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court.

Scottoria Robinson of 411 Willa St., Batesville was found guilty of simple assault on a minor and fined $328.

Both parties were asked to leave seperately but Robinson raced passed the juvenile intentionally bumping into her and the juvenile reacted by pushing Robinson away from her.

Robinson was immediately apprehended and arrested for criminal contempt of court and sentenced to serve the next 48 hours in the Panola County Jail by Judge Jay Westfaul.

Cordarius Strong of 107 Cedarcrest, Batesville, went before Judge Westfaul who ruled probable cause did exist regarding the charges of Capital Murder on Strong.

“Do you understand the charges that have been made against you? The possible consequences if you’re found guilty is death by lethal injection, firing squad, electric chair, or the gas chamber,” said Judge Westfaul.

Attorney David Walker was appointed to represent Strong and no bond has been set.

Jasmine Smith of 530 Rasco Rd., Apt. 1, Southaven, was found guilty of assaulting Shaqunna Sanford. Smith’s husband, Marvin Watson Jr., 107 East Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, was found not guilty of simple domestic violence.

Watson is the father of Sanford’s baby and Smith is Watson’s wife. According to testimony, Smith advised Sanford “if I see you again it’s gonna be smash on site.”

Sanford reported leaving Save A Lot when Watson grabbed her and Smith began hitting her all over, according to testimony. An employee with Save A Lot reported seeing Smith assaulting Sanford but not Watson.

“They started fighting while I was getting the kids out, then I saw them fighting and put the kids back in the car. I never hit her! I didn’t put my hands on her,” said Watson. Smith faces a $225 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Tanisha Strong of 107 Cedarcrest, Batesville, was charged with felony accessory after the fact and has a bond set at $250,000. Judge Westfaul appointed Attorney Kirk Willingham to represent strong.

Kristopher Griste of 1442 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, entered a quilty plea deal for posession of marijuana in a vehicle and provided proof of insurance. The case was reduced from a felony to a misdemmeanor by the District Attorney’s Office.

Griste was originally charged with felony possession of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia, possessioin of marijuana, no insurance, reckless driving, and simple assault.

George Dickson of 2472 Hughes Rd., Courtland, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be continued pending Dickson pays for damages.

Michael Simmons of 42 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and firearm enhancement penalty.

Simmons was represented by Attorney Martin Perkins who got the firearm enhancement penalty remanded under the condition that Simmons remains drug free for the next six months. Simmons has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Joshua Kuchenmesstal of 7062 Hwy. 51, Pope, was found guilty of not wearing his seatbelt after testimony from Officer Greg Jones. Kuchenmesstal has 30 days to pay the $35 fine.

Brian Cox of 225 Hays St., Batesville, was found guilty of domestic violence after failing to appear for his trial. Testimony from the victim, Lois Bolen, who is Cox’s grandmother, revealed Cox as severely abusive.

“I don’t know what wrong with him. He’s being an idiot,” said Bolen. A witness reported Cox has placed a pillow over his grandmother’s face in an attempt to suffocate her.

“Do you ever wanna see him again,” asked the judge. “If he straightened up and acted like he had some sense,” said Bolen.

Judge Westfaul issued a restraining order to keep Cox away from Bolen until she decides she would like to see her grandson again.

Kerry McGhee of 208 Claude St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply and simple assault.

McGhee asked Judge Westfaul to subpoena witnesses to ensure the court will hear their testimony, including to the affiant’s wife.

“If you assure me of her appearance I won’t subpoena her,” said the judge. The case is set to go to trial July 5.

Truman Johnson Jr. of 93 Will Stewart Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply, driving while license suspended and no insurance. The case will go to trial July 20.

Katherine Hill of 2171 Brewer Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct failure to comply, careless driving and failure to stop for an officer’s signal. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Tanganika Robinson of 3448 Nash Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case is to be continued.

.Shelby Ware of 1909 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for possession of marijuana in a vehicle. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Laterrian Gleaton of 704 Green Rd., Pope, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana. Gleaton has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Darius Edwards of 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and speeding 45 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. Edwards has been allotted 30 days to pay the fine of $606.

Benny Milton of 214 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no seatbelt and simple assault.

The possession charge was ammended to simple possession and the assault charge was dismissed as Affiant Elizabeth Lemaire failed to appear to prosecute. Milton has 30 days to pay the $478 fine.

Ronnie Porter of 111-D Lester St., Batesville, was charged with disturbing the peace and malicious mischief.

Porter pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and the mischief charge was dismissed. Porter has old fines from July of 2013 in the amount of $1,961.

Judge Westfaul sentenced Porter to serve six months in jail but suspended the sentence pending the fine is paid in six months.

Levest Echols Jr. of 111 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI second, open container and reckless driving. A trial date has been set for July 19.

Remishia Cox of 81 Walnut Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Cox has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Demario Davis of 209 Fisher St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court failure to pay an old fine from September of 2016 in the amount of $1,558.

Davis has served twelve days in the Panola County Jail and was credited $420. Judge Westfaul ordered Davis to have the remainder of the fine paid within 30 days.

Jonathan Griffin of 151 Love Ave, Crowder, pleaded guilty to charges of public drunk and has old fines from February of 2017. “I’ll give you 60 days to pay it. It’s got to be paid or you’ll have to go to jail.

Brandon Griffin of 306 Forest Dr., Sardis, failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Antravius Poole of 106 Atwell St., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, proximity to school- enhanced penalty and simple possession of marijuana less than an ounce. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tiffany Heffner of 4726 Pleasant Grove Rd., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case was bound over to the grand jury.

Jamico Smalley of 611 Shiloh Rd., Batesville, was charged with armed robbery and simple assault. Smalley is being represented by Attorney Helen Kelly. The case is to be continued.

Ladarius Joiner of 39 Adock Dr., Batesville, was charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Wesley Conner of 150 MLK, Batesville, was charged with felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and simple assault. Judge Westfaul determined probable cause existed and a $250,000 bond was set for Conner. The judge appointed Attorney David Walker to represent Conner.