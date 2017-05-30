Red Sox shut out Royals, 5-0; Yanks over A’s by 10

By Brad Greer

The Batesville Red Sox regained first place in the American Legion baseball standings with a 5-0 shutout of the Royals Thursday at American Legion Field.

Greyden Gullick, Tate Anderson and Dawson Griffin combined to limit the Royals to four hits over six innings while walking one batter.

The Red Sox grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on three walks and a sacrifice fly from Griffin to score Bubba Winters. Gullick accounted for the initial run by drawing a walk and later scoring on a wild pitch.

Anderson, Griffin, John David Babb and Jackson Spinks paced the Sox (6-2) with singles.

The Red Sox added to their lead with two runs in the third as Griffin drove in his second run with an infield single to plate Anderson. Trace Anderson later drew a walk with the bases loaded to increase the margin to 4-0 before adding the final run in the fifth.

Jaren Daniels led the Royals offensively with two singles while Blaine Cosby added a single. Dre’ Moore registered a double for the Royals who fell to 5-3 on the season. John Blockmon, Cosby, Wes Morgan and Moore saw time on the pitchers’ mound.

Yankees-14 A’s-4

The Yankees remained in second place by easing past the A’s thanks in part to a seven-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

Gage Heath and Lee Adcock scored three runs each for the Yankees (4-3-1) while Forrest Pierce, Brier Busby and John Culp all crossed the plate twice.

Ty Hodges and Culp drove in two runs each with Heath and Busby chipping in with an RBI.

The Yankees scored in every inning while building up a 14-1 cushion in the fifth before the A’S pushed across three runs in the fifth.

Hunter Ellis tripled and scored for the A’s while Josh Johnson added an RBI single. Drew Dunlap also drove in a run with a groundout in the fifth. D. J. Melton contributed with a double.