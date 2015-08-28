Coming Events

Friday, August 28

Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition will meet at the Batesville Public Library at noon.



Saturday, August 29

Yazoo County native Jeppie Barbour, director of the Coalition to Save the State Flag, will speak at the VFW building in Batesville at 2 p.m. Those in favor of keeping the present state flag are urged to attend.



Sunday, August 30

The Panola County Alumni of Mississippi Valley State University will meet at 6 p.m. at the Batesville Public Library. All alumni are invited to attend.



Monday, August 31

Batesville Friends of the Library will have their first meeting for the 2015-2016 year at noon in the large meeting room at the Batesville Public Library. They will introduce the new librarian, Hanna Lee, during this meeting. Bring a sack lunch.



Saturday, September 5

Family members of Vernon Estel Denley and Annie Mae Hutchinson Denley plan a reunion at Enid Lake at Persimmon Hill Pavilion 583. For information call 662-623-5005.

Sunday, September 6

Flowers family reunion will be held at 11 a.m. at Enid Dam. Follow the signs. Family and friends are invited.

Wednesday, September 9

Batesville Woman’s Club will meet at the Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. The program will be a discussion of 2015-2016 community service projects and Partnerships. Members will be notified which items to bring for Panola Food Pantry.

September 12

Panola County Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Macedonia Concord Community Center. Attorney Ottowa E. Carter Jr. will be the guest speaker.

The Sardis District Missionary Baptist Association Laymen Ministry will be hosting a Young Men Summit on Saturday, September 12, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. at the District Building in Sardis, MS. Box lunches will be provided. All young men ages 12 and above are invited to attend.

For more information Elzie Morgan Jr. at 662-832-3915

Monday, September 14

A book fair “Books are Fun” will be held at Merit Health, 303 Medical Center Dr., Batesville, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, September 15

Baptist Cancer Center is sponsoring Renewal with Hope, a gathering for patients, caregivers and friends from 11:30 to 12:30 at the Cancer Center, 504 Azalea Drive. There will be a discussion on creating an advance care plan/life plan and how to share that plan with family and the health care team. Call 662-513-9612 or e-mail allen.linton@bmhcc.org for information.



Saturday, September 19

St. Jude Walkathon three mile walk begins at 10:15 at Trussell Park. For information and sponsor forms, call Ruby Fowler at 326-0485.

Hunter education courses will be taught in Panola County. Registration is required online at www.mdwfp.com, click on Hunter’s Ed classes. Locations and times will be given upon registration.

Saturday by the Tracks in Como, from 8-4, will include a full day of arts and crafts, music, a chili cookoff, and a 5K. For information about events go to www.visitcomoms.com. To register for the 5k walk/run, go to racesonline.com.

Tuesday, September 29

Mobile food pantry distribution will be held at Cistern Hill Church in Como from 1-3 p.m. To obtain vouchers to receive free food, participants must attend one of three screenings prior to the event. Screenings will be held at Cistern Hill September 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and September 24 from 2-6 p.m., and at Sardis United Methodist Church on September 16 from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, October 3

6th annual Showoff on the Square open car show will be held in Downtown Batesville. Registration will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trophy presentation at 3 p.m. Cash prizes totaling $2,000 will be awarded, plus door prizes.

The show is sponsored by the City of Batesville and the Mississippi Delta Street Rods.

For information call Darrell Martin at 561-5163 or Eric Swindle at 934-1061.

Saturday, October 17

Hunter education courses will be taught in Panola County. Registration is required online at www.mdwfp.com, Locations and times will be given upon registration.

Como Day will be held at the Como Park. Contact Como Town Hall for further information, 662-526-0210.

October 30-31

SPHS Class of 1995 will hold their 20-year class reunion, with tailgating and activities in conjunction with South Panola’s homecoming football game Friday and an alumni social Saturday at the Civic Center. The cost is $50 for class members and $35 for guests. Payment is due by September 1 in a special account at Regions Bank. See the class Facebook page for information.

Ongoing meetings

Panola County Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held at Batesville First United Methodist Church at noon daily during the week. For information call 662-234-8585.

Mondays

Gymnastics for kids is held in Batesville Intermediate School gym. Call Kim Carver at 662-710-6121.

Al-Anon support group for family and friends of alcoholics meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Batesville First United Methodist Church.

Friends of the Library will meet the first Monday of each month at noon at the Batesville Public Library. Bring a sack lunch.

The Captain C. V. Vance Camp of the Sons of the Confederacy meets monthly on the first Monday at 7 p.m. at Batesville Public Library. Call 934-6211 for information.

Tuesdays

The Panola County Election Commissioners meet the first Tuesday of each month at the Batesville Courthouse at 9 a.m.

The American Legion will meet the third Tuesday of every month at the VFW at 5:30 p.m.

The Panola County Humane Society meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Batesville Public Library at 5:30 p.m.



Tuesdays /Thursdays

Martial Arts classes are held from 6-7 p.m. at Batesville Intermediate School gym. Allen Grantham is instructor. Call 563-7273 for information.

Wednesdays

Batesville’s Square Market farmers market is open Downtown, 10-2.

Thursdays

Batesville Luncheon Civitans will meet every first and third Thursday of the month at the Batesville Church of Christ from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Panola County Tea Party meets the second Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at Burns’ Barbecue.

Batesville VFW Post 4968 and Auxiliary meet the first Thursday of every month at the VFW building at 6 p.m.

Batesville Domestic Violence Recovery Group meetings are ongoing at 1 p.m. For meeting details call 662-609-5850.

Saturdays

Panola County Alcoholics Anonymous “Saturday Night Live” meetings begin at 6 p.m. at Sardis First United Methodist Church. Call 662-234-8585 for information.