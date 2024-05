Martha Hughes Chrestman, 74 Published 1:53 pm Thursday, May 9, 2024

Martha Hughes Chrestman, 74, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her home in Batesville. She was the widow of Mr. Lonnie Chrestman, Jr.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m., along with the funeral services for Wendy Ingram, her daughter-in-law, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.