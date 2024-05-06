SP Track & Field wraps up season – Pope, Taylor win first place ribbons Published 8:35 am Monday, May 6, 2024

The South Panola Track & Field team concluded an outstanding season Saturday at the State 6A meet in Pearl.

The Lady Tigers claimed a third place finish behind Hattiesburg and Vicksburg with 62 total points while boys came in 13th place out of 22 schools.

Freshman Takayla Pope won the girls shot put with a throw of 34-feet, four-inches.

Jazmine Taylor won the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:39.

Teammate Gabriella Rosso finished third in the 800 at 2:34.

The Tigers girls won the 4×800 relays with a time of 10:21.

On the boys side, Jordan Taylor claimed third place in the 400 meters while the 4×800 relay team crossed the finish line in third place.