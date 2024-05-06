Kodi Layne Willow Dodd, infant Published 1:59 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

Kodi Layne Willow Dodd, infant daughter of Dallas Dodd, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at the Sardis Lake Baptist Church Cemetery.

The surviving family members include her mother, Dallas Dodd of Pope; her brother, Cohen Dodd of Pope; grandmother, Paula Glossenger (Donnie) of Pope; grandfather, Jay Dodd (Ginger) of Scoby; great grandparents, Johnny and Denise Dodd of Biloxi, Frances Hudson of Benoit, and Faye Hewitt of Tuscaloosa, AL; an aunt, Heather Williams (Anthony) of Cleveland; two uncles, Austin Payne (Allie) of Enid, and John McGovern (Stacey) of Pope.

She was welcomed in heaven by her big brother, Gus; her great grandmother, Debbie Dodd; and her great-great grandparents, Sam and Ernestine Dodd.

Dallas, Kodi’s loving mother, would like to extend her gratitude to all of her family and friends for the many prayers, calls, text, love, and support during this tragic time.