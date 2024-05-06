Deborah Ann Sanders, 70 Published 2:00 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

Deborah Ann Sanders, 70, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Deborah was born January 15, 1954 to Willie Mae McGaritty Beardain and the late Charles Cobb Dempsey in Memphis. Deborah cherished taking care of her home, children, and husband, James. She loved to go camping in God’s beautiful mountains. Deborah also enjoyed providing meals for Sardis Lake Baptist Church and Community Church of God.

In addition to her father, Deborah was preceded in death by one son, James Tracy Sanders and two siblings, Gloria Dempsey and Lester Dempsey.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Cotton Sanders of Enid; daughter, Kelly Fuller of Sledge; son, Jason Sanders of Enid; sisters, Glenda Newton of Charleston, Carla Campbell of Carrollton; brother, Ben Chambers of Courtland; mother, Willie Beardain of Charleston; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Deborah at a later date.