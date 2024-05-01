Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, May 1, 2024

April 23

Draper St., 83 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 36 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.

Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, student having a seizure in front of the school.

I-55, northbound between Exits 243 and 246, vehicle on fire, no further information.

MLK Dr., 18 year old male with difficulty breathing.

April 24

Claude St., 62 year old female with a possible urinary tract infection.

South Frontage Rd., Sardis, INCA, county is requesting assistance with commercial fire.

Westmoreland Circle, caller advises that a blue trash can is on fire.

Tubbs Rd., 81 year old female having blood pressure problems.

Hwy. 35N., Love’s Travel Stop, white male having chest pains.

Johnson St., residential smoke alarm.

Lakewood Dr., 77 year old male with shortness of breath.

April 25

Power Dr., Quality Inn, fire alarm is sounding, caller advises she can see smoke coming from

second floor room, building is being evacuated.

Williams St., 85 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard ambulance is reporting an

extended response time.

April 26

Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, female subject having shortness of breath.

East St., 23 year old female is weak, Lifeguard has been toned.

Marie St., 4 year old patient actively seizing, Lifeguard has been toned.

April 27

Lester St., 47 year old male has fallen out of a chair and needs lift assist.

Noble St., 61 year old male having chills.

Eureka St., medical alarm

James St., unknown medical emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.

Armstrong St., 83 year old female with shortness and stomach pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

April 28

Lester St., 26 year old female with a toothache.

Dettor St., 94 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard has been toned.

West St., 80 year old male not feeling well.

April 29

Shagbark Dr., lift assist, subject advises she doesn’t need an ambulance.

Draper St., 22 year old male having trouble breathing.

Sunrise Cove, 61 year old male with altered mental status.

Shagbark Dr., medical call, caller advises she has fallen but is not injured.

Lester St., 48 year old female with high blood pressure.

Cracker Barrel Drive, Big Delta Honda, male subject has fallen and hit his head, caller advises

he seems out of it.

South Panola High School field house, student has a dislocated elbow.