Panola County Jail Log Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

April 15

Latisha Sheria Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, charged with Drug Court violation.

Wildarius Vantrell Gale, 509 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor

vehicle and no drivers license.

Demetrice Kentrell Rodgers, 286 Graham Rd., Sardis, charged with auto burglary.

Tony Rajit Wren, Jr., 312 Walton St., Sardis, charged with auto burglary.

April 16

Derrick Deshaon Pride, 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Lonnie K. Everill, 817 CR 100, Water Valley, held for investigation.

Roytravius Keshaun Jackson, 413 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with careless driving, no

insurance, and failure to stop.

April 17

Michael Jones, Jr., 299 Connie Ross Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Christopher Lynn Brower, 109 Dogwood Heights, Batesville, charged with possession of a

controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Kimberly Towns Wallace, 204 East St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

David Duane Ray, 8289 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Danielle Joanne Mills, 216 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Melvin Kentrel Nunley, 211 Hwy. 51S., Courtland, charged with contempt of court/failure to

appear.

April 18

Kandren Deguen Shaw, 12328B, Pope, charged with trespassing.

Charles Hal West, III, 105 Robinson Dr., Como, charged with cyberstalking.

Wesley Earl Winters, 119 CR 374, Water Valley, arrested on a bench warrant.

Sacey Undra Burdette, 190 Bill Wallace Subdivision, Sardis, charged with violation of probation.

Antonio Deangilo Phillips, 100 CR 207, Oxford, charged with failure to comply with Drug Court

terms.

Latisha Sheria Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, held on a Drug Court sanction.

April 19

David R. Edwards, 503 King Rd., Sardis, held for the Texas Dept. of Corrections.

Ronaolda Rufia Guillory, 80-3 Figet St., Sulpher, LA, charged with two counts of possession of a

controlled substance.

James Arthur Garfield Mangrum, IV, 107 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI

(other) and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Devonte Lydell Rudd, 5978 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

William Cornelius Joy, 118 Porter St., Crenshaw, charged with driving while license suspended

and expired tag.

April 20

Constance Lashun Little, 117 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Glen Kee Shaw, 12260 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Isaiah Deon Gross, 2881 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled

substance and shoplifting.

Rocky Bernard Nabors, 716 Cherry St., Clarksdale, charged with DUI (other) and possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Frederick Fry Mullins, 236 Maple Ave., Clarksdale, charged with DUI (other).

Romie Kevin Taylor, 23845 Hwy. 310E, Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

April 21

Jonathan Wiley Dycus, 602 S. Leflore St., Cleveland, charged with driving while license

suspended.

Kisharria Nikole Ruffin, 321 Sims Hawkins Rd., Sarah, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly

conduct/failure to comply, no drivers license, no insurance, and careless driving.