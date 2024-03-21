Property Transfers Published 8:40 am Thursday, March 21, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between March 11 – 15, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Rebecca Palmer-Mayo and Cameron Durand Ferguson to Benjamin A. Wilcke, Lot 2, Perkins Lane Subdivision.

William Keith Story and Lisa Bratton Story to Jeffrey A. Schmidt and Melissa A. Schmidt, A parcel in the Northeast

Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jeffrey and Melissa Schmidt to William and Lisa Story, A parcel of land in the Northeast Quarter of Section 12,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Robert and Bertie Beard to Elizabeth Cook, A fractional part of Lot 8 of the Willa Cox Subdivision.

Ralph W. Hughes to Kristie Lynn Loflin, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South,

Range 7 West, containing 0.46 acre, more or less.

Quitman Timber, LLC to Weyerhaeuser Forest Holdings, Inc., A fractional part of Section 35, Township 8 South

Range 6 West; a fractional part of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6 West; a fractional part of Section 20,

Township 9 South, Range 5 West; a fractional part of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; a fractional part

of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6 West; and a fractional part of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

James D. Johnson to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 16 of the Concrete Block Company Subdivision.

Claudie and Willie Bibbs to Darius Smith, A fraction of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

M&R Farms of Meridian, LLC to Dawn Gatlin, Lot 61 and 62, Sardis Lake Estates.

Leland Young to Angela and Leland Young, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Latasha Dorsey to Danny Sanford, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Clanton and Lori Freeman to Jerry and Erricka Gibson, Lots 3 and 6, Hotophia Hill Estates Subdivision.

William and Lydia Clark to Michelle Cavallo et al., Part of Section 27, Township 10, Range 6 West.

Michelle Cavallo and Charles Clark to Richard and William Clark, Two parts of Section 27, Township 10 South,

Range 6 West.

Daniel C. Tindall to Diana Fillyaw, A fraction of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8,

Range 6 West.

Fay McDonald to Jonathan Hudson, A part of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Cal Wilkins et ux. to VVIS Batesville Real Estate, LLC, A parcel of land in Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

Steven and Joan Stone to Zelazny & Schaeffler Armaments, LLC, A fractional part of Section 36, Township 9 South,

Range 8 West.

Billy Ray Smith to Ronnie P. Smith, A fractional part of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Billy Ray Smith to Janet Ware, A fractional part of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

J. Laine Land & Cattle Co., LLC to Tinside, LLC, Part of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 West.

Christopher Towles to William Towles, A parcel in Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Martin Bros. Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corp., Part of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

HOM Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corp., Twenty-two tracts in Section 15, 22, 35, 33, 34, 3, 4, and 9; in either

Township 7 or 8 South, all in Range 7 West.

James Goodnight, Sr. to James Goodnight, Jr., Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

William Coffman to Katherine Bailey, Part of Lot 1, Block 7, Como.