Property Transfers

Published 8:40 am Thursday, March 21, 2024

By Staff reports

Compiled by Davis Coen
Property transfers between March 11 – 15, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Rebecca Palmer-Mayo and Cameron Durand Ferguson to Benjamin A. Wilcke, Lot 2, Perkins Lane Subdivision.
William Keith Story and Lisa Bratton Story to Jeffrey A. Schmidt and Melissa A. Schmidt, A parcel in the Northeast
Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Jeffrey and Melissa Schmidt to William and Lisa Story, A parcel of land in the Northeast Quarter of Section 12,
Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Robert and Bertie Beard to Elizabeth Cook, A fractional part of Lot 8 of the Willa Cox Subdivision.
Ralph W. Hughes to Kristie Lynn Loflin, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South,
Range 7 West, containing 0.46 acre, more or less.
Quitman Timber, LLC to Weyerhaeuser Forest Holdings, Inc., A fractional part of Section 35, Township 8 South
Range 6 West; a fractional part of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6 West; a fractional part of Section 20,
Township 9 South, Range 5 West; a fractional part of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; a fractional part
of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6 West; and a fractional part of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.
James D. Johnson to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 16 of the Concrete Block Company Subdivision.
Claudie and Willie Bibbs to Darius Smith, A fraction of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.
M&amp;R Farms of Meridian, LLC to Dawn Gatlin, Lot 61 and 62, Sardis Lake Estates.
Leland Young to Angela and Leland Young, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.
Latasha Dorsey to Danny Sanford, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Clanton and Lori Freeman to Jerry and Erricka Gibson, Lots 3 and 6, Hotophia Hill Estates Subdivision.
William and Lydia Clark to Michelle Cavallo et al., Part of Section 27, Township 10, Range 6 West.
Michelle Cavallo and Charles Clark to Richard and William Clark, Two parts of Section 27, Township 10 South,
Range 6 West.
Daniel C. Tindall to Diana Fillyaw, A fraction of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8,
Range 6 West.
Fay McDonald to Jonathan Hudson, A part of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.
Cal Wilkins et ux. to VVIS Batesville Real Estate, LLC, A parcel of land in Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7
West.
Steven and Joan Stone to Zelazny &amp; Schaeffler Armaments, LLC, A fractional part of Section 36, Township 9 South,
Range 8 West.
Billy Ray Smith to Ronnie P. Smith, A fractional part of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
Billy Ray Smith to Janet Ware, A fractional part of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
J. Laine Land &amp; Cattle Co., LLC to Tinside, LLC, Part of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 West.
Christopher Towles to William Towles, A parcel in Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Martin Bros. Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corp., Part of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.
HOM Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corp., Twenty-two tracts in Section 15, 22, 35, 33, 34, 3, 4, and 9; in either
Township 7 or 8 South, all in Range 7 West.
James Goodnight, Sr. to James Goodnight, Jr., Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.
William Coffman to Katherine Bailey, Part of Lot 1, Block 7, Como.

