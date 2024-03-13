Property Transfers Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between March 4-8, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Krista Nicole Chestman and Kayla Diane Carmon to Colby C. Terrell and Charla Shea Darby, Northeast Quarter of Section 30,

Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

EBI, Inc. to James E. McCloud and Bessie L. McCloud, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6

West; Part of the North Half of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Underwood Law Firm, PLLC to Alabama Housing Finance Authority, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

FIG 20, LLC to Tyrus Toles, 2.00 acres in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township

8, Range 6.

Deloris Morgan to J. Alford Shane Morgan and Milissa L. Morgan, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Bradley S. Ragon and Melissa Ann Elliott Ragon to William Howell and Candice Howell, A parcel of land in Section 12, Township 9

South, Range 6 West.

Ann M. Haynes to 1331 Sunset Drive, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cameron W. Smith, Holley H. Smith, and Brandon Smith to Vernon S. Barker, Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South,

Range 6 West.

Claudette D. Waits to Sam J. Waits, Jr. and William T. Waits, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter and a fractional part of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 7 West, and the West Half of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 7

West.

Larry Pride to Melva Cosby Jordan and Marcus Lashun Jordan, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9

South, Range 9 West.

Robert Lee Anderson, Jr. to Katie Brooke Anderson, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7

West.

Renasant Bank to Jaydon Lance Parker, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South,

Range 8 West.

Barbara D. Perkins to Ronald Todd Perkins and Jeanette Theodore Perkins, 8.82 acres in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 5.

Minnie P. Winfield to Trenita A. Winfield, A parcel of land in Section 30, Township 6, Range 7.

C.W. White, Inc. to Beth Holdings, LLC, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

Linda Buchanan Brewer to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 21 in Section C of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

First Judicial District

William David Hays and Jeanette Smith Hays to William David Hays and Jeanette Smith Hays Joint Revocable Trust, Part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 9 West, containing 114.00 acres, more or less.

William David Hays to William David Hays and Jeanette Smith Hays Joint Revocable Trust, A tract of land in the Northwest Quarter

of Section 18, Township 8, Range 8; a tract of land in the West Half of Section 13, Township 8, Range 9; and a parcel of land in the

North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8, Section 9, containing 68.50 acres, more or less.

William David Hays and Jeanette Smith Hays to William David Hays and Jeanette Smith Hays Joint Revocable Trust, A part of the

South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Hathorn Hospitality and Property Management Group, QOZB, LLC to Hurt Seed Co., Inc., Lot 8 of Lespedeza Pointe.

William Wilbourn to Mattie Sandridge, A fractional part of Section 11, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Northwest Homes, LLC to Kevin Alexander, Lot 47 of Orr Subdivision.

H&G Land Company, LP to C.H. West, Jr., A fractional part of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Willie Wilbourn to Teara Moore, A part of Section 36, Township 6, Range 6 West.

Danny Burton to Amaya Little, Part of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

C.W. White, Inc. to Beth Holdings, LLC, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 7

West, and the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.