Baptist Memorial opens Urgent Care Center Published 1:17 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

News Release

Baptist Memorial Health Care this week announced the opening of 10 Baptist Urgent Care

Centers today across three states, including a location in Batesville.

Baptist Urgent Care is a joint venture partnership between Baptist Memorial Health Care and

Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-In Centers, one of the largest independent

operators of urgent and family care centers in the Southeast.

In Batesville, the new care center is at 555 Hwy. 6E, next to Cafe Ole.

The other locations are in Bartlett, Collierville and Jackson, TN; Columbus, Horn Lake,

Starkville, West Point and Tupelo in Mississippi; and in Wynne, AR. Another location in

Germantown, TN, will open in mid-March.

All of the centers are open seven days a week and provide treatment for injuries, illnesses and

urgent conditions that are not life-threatening. Walk-ins are welcome or for added convenience,

patients can schedule a same-day or next-day visit online with Hold My Spot® or plan a

telemedicine visit.

Most insurance plans are accepted.