Prides Celebrate 71 Years Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Clarence W. Pride Sr. and Jennie R. Pride of Batesville are celebrating their 71st wedding

anniversary. The couple united in holy marriage on February 7, 1953 by Rev. L. W. Deloney

in Sardis. Both are retired, residents of Panola County, and members of The New Bethlehem

Baptist Church. Together they have 15 children, 47 grandchildren, and 64 great-

grandchildren (four deceased). The Pride’s will celebrate with their family. (Contributed)