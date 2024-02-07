Prides Celebrate 71 Years
Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Clarence W. Pride Sr. and Jennie R. Pride of Batesville are celebrating their 71st wedding
anniversary. The couple united in holy marriage on February 7, 1953 by Rev. L. W. Deloney
in Sardis. Both are retired, residents of Panola County, and members of The New Bethlehem
Baptist Church. Together they have 15 children, 47 grandchildren, and 64 great-
grandchildren (four deceased). The Pride’s will celebrate with their family. (Contributed)