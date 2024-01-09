Panola County Jail Log Published 11:35 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 2

Louis Marice Bell, III, 2855 Fairhaven Loop, Crenshaw, charged with the sale of fentanyl.

Ronald Daquan Brister, 1026 Moses Lane, McComb, charged with speeding.

Jessica Renee Bumpers, 7821 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with violation of parole.

Leonard McGhee, Jr., 2088 Claude St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Shaneque Shanen Robinson, 326 Hays St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Jan. 3

Taveres Keisean Johnson, 211 Gordenb Dr., Grenada, sentenced for aggravated assault.

Larry June Price, 706 Berkshire Rd., Water Valley, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Leundre Marquez Jenkins, 542 First St., Sledge, sentenced for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated domestic violence.

Xavier Dominique Hooks, 116 Normandy Ave., Batesville,

Amanda Brower Red, 3365 Mosier Rd., Enid, held by court order.

Jamie Leshun Jackson, 128A Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Heather Louise Castleman, 71031 Springport Rd., Sardis, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into the county jail.

Melody Lynn Sanderson, 8322 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into the county jail.

Jan. 4

Chemuria Rishon Allen, 503 King Rd., Sardis, serving 10 day sentence.

Chekymbria Allen, 503 King Rd., Sardis, serving 90 day sentence.

Eddie Hugh Harris, 104A Fogg Rd., Courtland, charged with no drivers license and possession of paraphernalia.

Jasmine Lee Gatlin, 213 Pearson St., Batesville, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Lashunda Sherell McMillen, 1107 24th Ave., Bellwood, IL, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Constance Antonette Anderson, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Harvey Corderell Flowers, 350 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with child neglect.

Joe Allen Reed, Como, charged with DUI (other).

Elvis Vance Potts, 11127A Shady Grove Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Sheldon Lane Watters, 431 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Marquezzo Christento Pryor, 102 Roseleigh Cove, Bateville, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Carlos Antonio Brassell, 4543 Bassett Hall Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Curtis James Arnold, 224 Douglas Dr., Anniston, AL, charged with DUI (other).

Benjamin Hall, 501 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with false pretense.

Patrick Oneal Mister, 101 Flowers Rd., Pope, charged with DUI refusal.

Jan. 5

Charles Henry Twilley, 2368 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Ashley Nicole Johnson, 4423 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Landon Chance Perry, 4423 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Jan. 6

Hayden Shane Yeager, 97 Baker Rd., Potts Camp, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with grand larceny and possession of paraphernalia.

Michaela Rae Adams, 8256 Farmington Drive W, Southaven, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Michael Thomas Stewart, 604 Ingalls Ave., Pascagoula, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Danny Wayne O’Neal, 106 Vance St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Willie G. Jackson, IV, 4222 Alps Rd., Memphis, charged with telephone harassment.

Chadwick Wayne Owens, 1863 Main St., Water Valley, held on a Drug Court detention order.

Jan. 7

Jessie Nicole Gibson, 164 Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct, assault of a police office, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and disturbance of the peace.