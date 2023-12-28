Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:26 am Thursday, December 28, 2023

Dec. 19

11:09 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Save-a-Lot, report of smell of smoke coming from vents.

11:37 a.m. – Dabney St., 27 year old male has fallen and needs lift assist.

1:46 p.m. – Baker St., 70 year old female having a seizure.

2:22 p.m. – Shiloh Rd., grass fire, county stations have not responded, fire is close to a residence.

4:30 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, vehicle on fire.

5:31 p.m. – Medical Center Dr., in front of Zaxby’s, two vehicle accident with injuries.

Dec. 20

10:33 a.m. – Pollard St., 83 year old male needs lift assist.

11:59 a.m. – Perkins Lane, Quality Auto Parts, 66 year old male with difficulty breathing.

2:18 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, McDonald’s area, two vehicle accident, caller reporting injuries.

3:09 p.m. – Hwys. 6 & 51, two vehicle accident with entrapment.

3:27 p.m. – Pope-Crowder Rd., county requesting assistance with grass fire, negative contact with county stations.

5:15 p.m. – Broad St., 68 year old male needs life assist.

8:26 p.m. – Power Drive, Fairfield Inn, 14 year old female reportedly ate two edibles and is sick.

Dec. 21

1:53 a.m. – Country Club Rd., 72 year old male with altered mental status.

12:04 p.m. – Lester St., 72 year old female with abdominal pain.

2:05 p.m. – Gracie Cove, 60 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Dec. 22

4:28 a.m. – King St., 58 year old female not breathing.

1:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 50 year old male with abdominal pain.

10:07 p.m. – Garson St., 24 year old male with pain from a previous gunshot wound, Lifeguard also en route.

Dec. 23

11:36 a.m. – Old Panola Rd. & Earnestine Turner Rd., house on fire, no response from county fire departments.

2:09 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Mt. Olivet Rd., grass fire

2:34 p.m. – Dollar Tree area, female has passed out, Lifeguard also en route.

6:01 p.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., caller advises there is smoke in the residence.

10:10 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., Powell’s Liquor Store, fire alarm.

Dec. 24

1:57 a.m. – Sherwood Place, 54 year old male with possible heart attack.

2:18 a.m. – Sherwood Place, 54 year old male with possible heart attack, Lifeguard has been toned.

3:09 a.m. – Hwys. 6 & 51, Circle K, six year old female having a seizure.

8:32 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 66 year old male having difficulty breathing.

12:21 p.m. – Cambridge Cove, caller advises smoke and sparks are coming from the oven.

5:32 p.m. – Miller St., 54 year old female with altered mental status, Lifeguard is not available at this time.

6:52 p.m. – Dell St., 84 year old female has fallen, possible hip injury.

Dec. 25

5:27 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., caller advises there is a burst water pipe in the residence.

10:29 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 57 year old female with trouble breathing.

3:12 p.m. – Eureka Rd., 50 year old female with a medical emergency.