Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 11:26 am Thursday, December 28, 2023
Dec. 19
11:09 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Save-a-Lot, report of smell of smoke coming from vents.
11:37 a.m. – Dabney St., 27 year old male has fallen and needs lift assist.
1:46 p.m. – Baker St., 70 year old female having a seizure.
2:22 p.m. – Shiloh Rd., grass fire, county stations have not responded, fire is close to a residence.
4:30 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, vehicle on fire.
5:31 p.m. – Medical Center Dr., in front of Zaxby’s, two vehicle accident with injuries.
Dec. 20
10:33 a.m. – Pollard St., 83 year old male needs lift assist.
11:59 a.m. – Perkins Lane, Quality Auto Parts, 66 year old male with difficulty breathing.
2:18 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, McDonald’s area, two vehicle accident, caller reporting injuries.
3:09 p.m. – Hwys. 6 & 51, two vehicle accident with entrapment.
3:27 p.m. – Pope-Crowder Rd., county requesting assistance with grass fire, negative contact with county stations.
5:15 p.m. – Broad St., 68 year old male needs life assist.
8:26 p.m. – Power Drive, Fairfield Inn, 14 year old female reportedly ate two edibles and is sick.
Dec. 21
1:53 a.m. – Country Club Rd., 72 year old male with altered mental status.
12:04 p.m. – Lester St., 72 year old female with abdominal pain.
2:05 p.m. – Gracie Cove, 60 year old female with difficulty breathing.
Dec. 22
4:28 a.m. – King St., 58 year old female not breathing.
1:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 50 year old male with abdominal pain.
10:07 p.m. – Garson St., 24 year old male with pain from a previous gunshot wound, Lifeguard also en route.
Dec. 23
11:36 a.m. – Old Panola Rd. & Earnestine Turner Rd., house on fire, no response from county fire departments.
2:09 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Mt. Olivet Rd., grass fire
2:34 p.m. – Dollar Tree area, female has passed out, Lifeguard also en route.
6:01 p.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., caller advises there is smoke in the residence.
10:10 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., Powell’s Liquor Store, fire alarm.
Dec. 24
1:57 a.m. – Sherwood Place, 54 year old male with possible heart attack.
2:18 a.m. – Sherwood Place, 54 year old male with possible heart attack, Lifeguard has been toned.
3:09 a.m. – Hwys. 6 & 51, Circle K, six year old female having a seizure.
8:32 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 66 year old male having difficulty breathing.
12:21 p.m. – Cambridge Cove, caller advises smoke and sparks are coming from the oven.
5:32 p.m. – Miller St., 54 year old female with altered mental status, Lifeguard is not available at this time.
6:52 p.m. – Dell St., 84 year old female has fallen, possible hip injury.
Dec. 25
5:27 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., caller advises there is a burst water pipe in the residence.
10:29 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 57 year old female with trouble breathing.
3:12 p.m. – Eureka Rd., 50 year old female with a medical emergency.