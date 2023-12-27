Young hunters benefit with Whitetails event Published 5:05 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023

1 of 4

The Mississippi Delta Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited held a Youth Hunt earlier this season, with several Panola County children and organizers part of the outdoor educational event.

Mississippi Corps of Engineers and the Sardis Waterfowl Area assisted the Whitetails chapter under the guidance of Hayden Sullivant.

Lila Sealy, daughter of Megan and Matt Sealy, had her essay What is Deer Hunting? chosen from dozens submitted from children from schools across Panola County.

Sealy won a three day deer hunt from Big Creek Ducks and Bucks in Moro, AR, which she attended Dec. 1-3.

The other essay entries chosen were given spots in the Sardis Wildlife Area Management Youth Hunt. The youth selected for the hunt were Eli Flippin of Water Valley, Chloe Slay of Batesville, Maddie Henning of Batesville, Kelan Brown of Senatobia, Harper Harrison of Senatobia, Jase White of Harrison County, Archie Williams of Vicksburg, Drew Lawson of Vicksburg, and Lynnly Nicholson of Oxford.

The hunt was a success and there were multiple first deer killed. Every youth except for one harvested a buck and a doe during the managed hunt. All youth involved were given a pocket knife sponsored by the Mississippi Delta chapter of Whitetail Unlimited.

Also donated was a pair of Nikon Pro Staff binoculars, which were won by Lynnly Nicholson in a drawing that included a carrying case.

The chapter also donated four ground blinds and two new ladder stands to Hayden Sullivant’s project so that more youth can be introduced to the world of hunting with the help of the Corps and other nonprofit groups. The local chapter hopes the initial hunt in collaboration with the Corps of Engineers will be first of many in coming years.

The Mississippi Delta chapter also wished to thank Michael Towles and Zach Adams for their help with Sullivant in accommodating all the young hunters and their parents.