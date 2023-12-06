Gastro group locating at Panola Med Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Panola Medical Center has partnered with Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi (GANM), who will begin offering services in Batesville in January.

GANM owners said the decision to extend services from the Oxford based company reflects a commitment to prioritizing local care and accessibility. With the expansion, the medical group hopes to minimize travel for patients who are closer to the Batesville facility.

“Expanding to Panola Medical Center reinforces our dedication to patient-centered GI health care. We’re excited to offer gastroenterological services closer to our patients, prioritizing accessibility,” said Dr. S. Todd Threadgill, founder of GANM.

Panola Medical CEO Chris Ware said the partnership was one that took months to cultivate, and will position the rural healthcare facility to attract other healthcare providers and services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Threadgill and the associates of GANM,” Ware said. “They share our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services that directly benefit the local community,” Ware said.