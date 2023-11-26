Heindl Center for the Performing Arts announces its Spring 2024 season Published 7:46 am Sunday, November 26, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Heindl Center for the Performing Arts has announced its Spring 2024 season.

“It is my honor and delight to welcome you to the star-studded Spring 2024 season at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts,” said Heindl Center Director, Dr. Blake Bostick. “This season, we invite you to join us on a journey through an eclectic mix of performances that promises to captivate, inspire, and entertain audiences of all ages.”

The season begins with a rock tribute artist, “Celebrating Meat Loaf” on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. followed by comedic act and ventriloquist, Terry Fator on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The month of February kicks off with “Little Women: The Musical” on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. followed by legendary athlete and motivational speaker, Cal Ripken, Jr. on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Breaking into the spring, March 5 there’s “HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr” about the glamorous Hollywood golden age star at 7:30 p.m., and the Tony award-winning classic “Annie” is coming March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Country sensation LeAnn Rimes is performing April 26 at 7:30 p.m. In May, American Idol fan favorite Colton Dixon comes to perform May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

In June, “American Idol” season 2 winner and actor Ruben Studdard will perform with special guest Candice Glover June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the Heindl Center please visit HeindlCenter.org.