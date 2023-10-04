Panola County Jail Log Published 7:13 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 25

Diamond Deanashae Williams, 517A Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with felony aggravated assault, grand larceny, and failure to appear.

Gene Dewayne Jones, 427 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with felony aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Chiquita Denise Caldwell, 2439 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Tony Caldwell, 2469 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Sept. 26

Anthony Allen Franks, 1016 Parks Place Rd, Sardis, charged with violation of the homeless ordinance.

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of the homeless ordinance.

Ladarrius J. Lamar, 1723 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with home invasion and aggravated domestic assault.

Sept. 27

Robert Earl Davis, 310 N. Main St., Sardis, charged with DUi and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Sarah Davis Vanlandingham, 218 Hwy. 314, Oxford, charged with trespassing.

Sept. 28

George Roger Boyd, 120 Waverly Rd., Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kenneth Dalton Poynor, 329 Main St., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Deandre Dundricus Cole, 1414B Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Sept. 29

Cody Allen Woodall, 127 Reservation Dr., Gulfport, held as a Federal Inmate.

Jason Michael Collins, 42 Squirrel Ridge, Picayune, held as a Federal Inmate.

Kaylyn Verlon Gray, 5726 Brownlee Dr., Jackson, charged with DUI (other)

Sept. 30

Verkengie Lee Towns, 6304 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with DUI (death investigation) and no proof of insurance.

Oct. 1

Jerome Dewayne Cathey, 209 Lester St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Alexandria Lee Peters, 213 Karen Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other) and careless driving.

Robert Earl Hardin, 215 Warren St., Como, charged with DUI.

Oct. 2

Erick Jerrell Gleaton, 105 Stonewall St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Demarian Andre Fox, 206 Jefferson St., Batesville, charged with auto burglary and petit larceny.

Damion Antwon Webb, 244 Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with auto burglary and petit larceny.