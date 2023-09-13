Panola County Jail Log Published 11:17 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 4

Jessica Culpepper, 5824 20 St. Ext., Meridian, charged with DUI (other).

Stephanie Gail Grant, 3385 Mosier Rd., Enid, arrested on a bench warrant.

Darrius Dawon Douglas, 5650 Hinton St., Cordova, charged with BUI, possession of paraphernalia, and no boating license.

Marriel Tyrone Collins, 206 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Sept. 5

Marriel Tyrone Collins, 206 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Gearmee Cordell Davis, 128 Williams St.,. Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Ladarrious Devonte Porter, 346 North St., Coldwater, charged with felony embezzlement.

Willie C. Frost, 303 W. Railroad St., Como, charged with attempted vehicle burglary and contempt of court.

Deborah Kaye Chouamon, 555 Yocona Ave., Crowder, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 6

Billy Ray Staten, 3220 Bobolink Av., Milwaukee, arrested on a bench warrant.

Alyson Kate Coltrain, 2080 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with felony child neglect.

D’Rantaye Vashun Green, 104 Autumn Ave, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sept. 7

Ketawan Djuan House, 1752 Parlee Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jamarcus Deshan Burton, 188 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with attempted aggravated domestic violence.

Samuel Hurbert Kelley, 8231 Arkabutla Rd., Coldwater, held for Tate County authorities.

Jikaveon Ziquatez Rudd, 327 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with no seatbelt, failure to yield to blue lights, failure to stop at a sign, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of road, and speeding.

Destiny Nicole Wolfe, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with contributing to the neglect of a child.

Michael Aeston Daniels, 3038 Still Rd., Sardis, charged with tampering with a utility meter.

Tyler Jaquetin Presley, 189 Rayburn Rd., Como, charged with failure to comply.

Sept. 8

Sesirae Antitra Smith, 497 Apple Valley Rd., Grenada, charged with careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Brian Kama Williams, 4410 Smith Ridge Rd., Memphis, charged with burglary.

Joseph Graham Denman, 1622 Denman Circle, Charleston, holding for Tallahatchie County authorities.

Gryandrekias J. Armstead, 142 Fogg Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Ocxavious Marquese Poole, 807 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Sharday Cherrell Rudd, 241 MLK, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Tavis Martez Steel, 211 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Terry Lavon Tribble, 213 Elna Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sept. 9

Christopher Scott Towles, 807 Tony Keating Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

William J. Stewart, no address listed, sentenced, serving two days.

Edrick Jammal Leverson, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), speeding, no drivers license, disorderly conduct, and and two counts of public profanity.

Jaroderick Laquan Gordon, 1177 Mount Level Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Janine Sharnae Ellis, 25425 Hwy. 35N, Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and expired tag.

James Alexander Dunahue, 1449 CR 73, Myrtle, charged with DUI (other).

Raphael Claude Guien, 621 Filgo Rd., Tupelo, charged with DUI (other).

Barry Louis Flowers, Jr., 9509 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Albert Ray Martin, Jr., 198 James St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sept. 10

Breck Alden Brewer, 278 George Payne Cossar Blvd., Charleston, charged with DUI.

Erica Latrice Hunt, 108 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Dedrick Demon Morehead, 363 Park Ave., Sledge, charged with DUI (other).

Vernon Earl Jones,1067 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehcile.

Martha Santana House, 339 Hays St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Gintzi Brittain Cole, 110 Redbud Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (refusal).