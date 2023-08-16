New album by local band Blue Mother Tupelo Published 9:34 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Beloved local country rock band Blue Mother Tupelo released a new album, “Take Me With You,” earlier this month. The Como-based music duo is often accompanied by an extended rhythm section, but generally consists of couple Ricky and Micol Davis.

The Davis’ began performing together in Tennessee but relocated to Panola County after years of visiting, back when blues music legends like Jesse Mae Hemphill and Otha Turner still hosted and performed locally at events.

The eight song, nearly forty minute album was primarily recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, but with some additional post production done at the couple’s home studio in Como.

Other album personnel includes well-known Memphis drummer Rick Shelton, as well as pedal steel player Anthony Crawford, known for his work with Neil Young and Chris Stapleton, who joined on the track, “My Soul.”

Regarding the album’s title, “Take Me With You,” Micol said that it’s sort of a way to beckon listeners to come along and join on a musical journey.

“It’s just felt so heavy lately,” said Micol. “The record just feels sort of fun and free. It’s like, ‘let’s just got together – let’s go have fun.’” She said that the album title felt “uplifting, and kind of ‘rock & roll’ish’ in a way.”

The album, consisting mostly of originals written somewhat recently, were all recorded live in the studio in one take each. Ricky, who produced the album, along with all of the group’s past releases, added some rhythm guitar and vocals later.

“We just wanted to find some songs that would go good together,” he said. And also, that the ones they chose to do had the particular strengths of each of the accompanying musicians in mind – who had all played live shows with the Davis’ in the past, but actually had never performed together prior to the session.

Blue Mother Tupelo’s influences come from various different places, but include North Mississippi Hill Country blues, which is especially evident on the track, “Right Side of Wrong.”

A cover of Hill Country blues patriarch Junior Kimbrough’s classic, “Stay All Night,” also celebrates the rich blues heritage of the region.

Regarding the possibility of an album release event, Micol said there is a show slated for October in Como, but that they are unsure yet whether it will be purposed as a ‘CD release party’ – although plans are already underway for a 2024 tour to support the album.

“Take Me With You,” is available for streaming on all outlets, including Apple and Spotify, and for sale physically through the band website, bluemothertupelo.com.