Tornadoes Storm Through Bash Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

J.P. Hudson Park was filled with youth baseball and softball players, and their families and fans, over the weekend for the annual Batesville Bash. Tournament director Dave Aven presented the first place trophy to the 8 & Under Batesville Tornadoes Sunday afternoon following the team’s win in the championship game.

The Tornadoes, and other All Star teams from J.P. Hudson’s regular season, will compete later this month in the Dizzy Dean State Tournament. (Glennie Pou)