Tornadoes Storm Through Bash

The Batesville Wild Thangz softball team won the J.P. Hudson Batesville Bash 6&Under division over the weekend. The team will play in the Dizzy Dean State Championship tournament later this month. Pictured are team members (front, from left) Brinlee Brown, Millie Baker, Penelope Taylor, Lakyn Cook (assistant manager), Ava Rose Moore, (back) Paisley Doubleday, Madi Cook, Catalina Moore, Georgia Ware, Karla Roden, Aubrey Bland, Fowler Burkes, and Mills Burks. Coaches are Morgan Moore, Jason Moore, Trip Baker, Kayln Cook, and Tyler Brown. (Glennie Pou)
Tornadoes Win Bash
The 8&Under All Star team from the Dizzy Dean regular season is the Batesville Tornadoes. The team will be playing in the upcoming State Tournament, and picked up a first place tournament win over the weekend playing in the Batesville Bash. Team members are (front, from left) Alex Copeland, Jackson Mills, Jaden Fortner, Gannon McGee, Harris Aldridge, Aldence Burnette, Decovier Cole, (standing) Coach Aldridge, Coach Mike, Corey Henderson, Logan Capps, Macon Brewer, Logan West, and Coach Brian. (Glennie Pou)