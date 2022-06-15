Bobby O’Jay Recognition at Juneteenth Celebration

The remarkable life and work of Bobby O’Jay was officially recognized and marked by officials at the annual Juneteenth Celebration held June 11 in downtown Sardis. On hand to accept for the festivities was the late music industry icon’s extended family including, (from left) Wanda McGhee Thomas, niece; Althia Jones McGhee, eldest sister; and Rev. Melvin Jones, first cousin. Additional photos from the Juneteenth Celebration are here. (Glennie Pou)