Juneteenth Celebration / Downtown Sardis

Saturday, June 11, was a day of family fun in downtown Sardis with plenty of food and fellowship. The day was highlighted by the remembrance and dedication of Bobby O’Jay, the recently deceased radio disc jockey considered a pioneer in his field. O’Jay traveled the world with musicians, but held a deep love and respect for Como and Panola County, where he spent many of his formative years as the son of a well-known pastor. Several fraternal and civic organizations helped in the preparations, along with local businesses. Panola Partnership representatives told the Board of Supervisors on Monday the event was one of the best organized festivals in Panola County this year, and encouraged county officials to have a larger role in next year’s celebration. (Glennie Pou)