William Herman Hardy, 55

William Herman Hardy, Jr. left his earthly home unexpectedly at the age of 55 on Monday, April 4, 2022.

William was born on March 9, 1967 in Petersburg, Virginia to Shirley Carol Reynolds and the late William Herman Hardy, Sr. He was retired from the United States Air Force where he worked in logistics. After his retirement, he settled down in Mississippi and enjoyed fishing and spending time with Sherry and her family.

The family he leaves behind includes his significant other, Sherry Sohl and her parents, Raymond and Judy Ray all of Pope; his only son, Eric Hardy and his wife, Amanda of Winterville, NC; two siblings, David Todd Hardy and his wife, Leah of Kinston, NC, and Amanda Smith and her husband, Jeff of Blackjack, NC; and his mother, Carol Crosscut and step-father, Dewayne of New Bern, NC; and Sherry’s son, George Sohl.

At this time, there are no services scheduled for Mr. William.