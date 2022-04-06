Property Transfers 3/28-4/1/22

Property transfers between March 28 – April 1, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Charles and Elizabeth Roach to Joel Studt, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Kar Chun Lau and Mei Huei Kuo to Kar Chun Lau, Lot 4 of Hunter’s Trace Subdivision.

N & M Davis Rentals, LLC to Isaiah and Erica Webb, Fraction of Lots 5 and 6, Concrete Block Subdivision.

David Kennedy to Christopher Gianelloni, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Beverly Ann Smith to Richard Lewis, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Dlorah Adams to Austin Jaco, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Scott Fricker to Joshua Putman, Lot 2, Colley Subdivision.

Homer Howe to Barry and Brenda Crabb, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Nancy Burns to Sherry Williams, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Wesley Tramel to Michael and Amanda Lynn Page, Lot 48 of Section L, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Marie Gean Mills to Charles Roach, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Christopher Coker to David and Jennifer Jenkins, Lot 17 of Block 10 of the Collins Map of the City of Batesville, and Lot 17 of the First Addition to Saree Subdivision.

Brenda and James Morrow to Joshua Terry, Lot 51 of Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Charles and Ashley West to May Wheeler and Austin Lawrence, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Ovie Jenkins to James and Tawana Jenkins, Part of Section 30 and Lot 2 of Section 31, Township 28 North, Range 2 East.

Austin and Erika Jeco to Keneisha and Jerrold Greenwood, A part of the South Half of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Theodore Stewart to Shaveter Wilkins, Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Donna and Barry Sanders to LeAnn Parrish, Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Tony Hubbard to Benjamin Hubbard, A parcel located in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Kelvin and Katina Kimmons to Katina Kimmons, Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Rose Mary Metts Kirkpatrick to Cynthia Metts Key et al., 4.00 acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

The Estate of Melvin Rockett to Jimmie Rockett, Parcel located in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Lee Veazey to Dana Veazey, Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Frank and Ivery Barnes to Corey Barnes, 5.00 acres in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Michael W. White, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.