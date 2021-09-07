Vicki Lee Hicks, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Baptist DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Southaven.

The family will have a private family gathering at a later date to celebrate her life.

Vicki was born on Oct. 31, 1959, to William George Jacobs, Sr. and Mary Ann Smith Jacobs in Lima, Ohio. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

The family she leaves behind include her children, Jenny Rose Arbuckle (Chris) of Batesville, Susan Sharpnack of Ohio, Dan Stevenson of Lima, Ohio, and Jason Stevenson of Sardis; two siblings, Wendy Basinger and Bill Jacobs, Jr. both of Ohio; her parents, Bill Jacobs and Mary Jacobs of Avon Park, FL; 10 grandchildren, Katelynn Stevenson, Caidan Stevenson, Chloe Stevenson, Layla Stevenson, Kenzley Stevenson, Faith Davis, Daniel Winters, Christian Winters, Tina Hope Winters, Nathanial Arbuckle, A.J. Dunn, and Alex Dunn.

Vicki is preceded in death by one son, Nathanial LaRue Stevenson.