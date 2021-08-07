Panola County Jail Log 7/26-8/2

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 26

Devin Demarcio Tribble, 216 ½ West St., Batesville, charged with seven counts of sale of marijuana.

Marvin Johnson, Como, arrested on a bench warrant for Panola County Circuit Court.

July 28

William Phillips, 139 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Edricco Chantrell Echols, 321 Church St., Como, arrested on a hold from Como Municipal Court.

Anthony Wolfe, 308 N. Wilson St., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Travion Dewayne Ramsey, 236 W. Pearl St., Sardis, arrested on a hold from Justice Court.

Quartez Dashun Russell, 125 N. Pocahontas St., Sardis, arrested on a hold from Justice Court.

Jess Allen Corria, 198 Westdale Dr., Pope, charged with cyber stalking, trespassing, and malicious mischief.

Tanasha Lasha Goliday, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Joshua Max Wilkinson, 327 South Panola St., Charleston, charged with conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Gregory Duane Coleman, 1813 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Javantez Jalshonne Gale, 309 E. Lee St., Sardis, arrested on a hold from Circuit Court.

Markayvious Jaqwan Norwood, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, arrested on a hold from Circuit Court.

July 29

Anthony Steven McGee, 268 Main St., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Marcus Lacedric Gross, 13749 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Jelisha Diashay Arnold, 214 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with leaving the scene of an accident (felony), aggravated domestic violence, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Derick Michael Polk, 161 McClyde Rd., Como, served two days.

Jamaal Ahmed Ellison, 83A Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Sidney Grace Jones, 9230 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

July 30

Robert Trevell Oliver, 124 E. Mill Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Sardis Municipal).

Jerry Darnell Trammell, 208 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Tony Wade Taylor, 199 Fox Run Rd., Courtland, arrested on a hold from Justice Court.

Jarvis Boyce, 15670 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear from Sardis Municipal.

Darius Ralthael Moore, 582 Hwy. 310E, Como, being held for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Clarion Jmar Bell, 712 Goodwin St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and expired tag.

Terrence Terrell Dishmon, 206 Dishmon Rd., Como, charged with felony possession of marijuana.

July 31

Jessica Rena Black, 799 Belmont Rd., Apt. 20, Sardis, charged with contempt of court from Sardis Municipal.

Brandon Ronald Archer, 1433 Bethel Rd., Coldwater, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply, DUI, and possession of paraphernalia.

Antonio Santrez Howard, 113 McClyde Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Earl Terrell Benson, 402 Shand’s Bottom Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Terry Lee Anderson, Jr., 203 Lester St., Apt. B, Batesville, charged with DUI.

Lisa Gustifson Manis, 2215 Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Edrick Jammal Leverson, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Dwayne Westmoreland, 4978 N. 58th St., Milwaukee, charged with DUI.

Sharnyce Nycole Freeman, 2615 Susie Lane, Horn Lake, charged with DUI.

Aug. 1

Sean Xazen Taylor, 320 Central St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Jeukorie Montez Peace, 5310 Papermill Dr., Southaven, charged with careless driving and disorderly conduct.

Shakiana Latrice Curry, 301 Neill Rd., Helena, AR, charged with domestic violence.

Jeremy O’Neal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Natisha Renee Barnett, 15971 Hwy. 315W, Sardis, charged with DUI and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Leroy Hardrick, 207 Georgetown Ln., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Crystal Marie Myers, 702 Floyd’s Island, Sardis, arrested on a hold from Circuit Court.

Aug. 2

Ronald Fowler, 253 Pollard St., arrested on a bench warrant from Sardis Municipal.

Eric Lamont Hammond, 13927 Alonzo Gibson Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, held for Mississippi Dept. of Corrections.

Margaret Madalynne Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to yield.