Batesville businessman passes Saturday

William Pride, III, died suddenly early Saturday morning, May 1, 2021.

Pride was the president and principle operator of Pride Hyundai in Batesville, the dealership his parents and he built from a small used car lot to one of the most successful car businesses’ in North Mississippi.

Pride Hyundai was closed Saturday due to his untimely death. The store was open Monday morning.

Details of funeral arrangements, and a full obituary, will be provided by the family later and will be updated on this site.