College Roundup
K.J. Jefferson accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) while passing for 274 yards in Arkansas’ 50-48 loss at Missouri.
D’Jordan Strong collected three tackles as No.15 Coastal Carolina (10-0) defeated No.11 BYU 22-17.
Robert Hentz, II had one tackle as Kansas St. lost 69-31 to Texas.
Sylvonta Oliver registered one tackle in Memphis’ 35-21 loss at Tulane.
Ephraim Kitchen, Jr. garnered one tackle as Georgia Southern defeated Florida Atlantic 20-3.
Northwest Mississippi Community College captured the MACCC and National Community Community College National Championship with a 40-13 victory over defending national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night in Perkinston. The Bulldogs are coached by Batesville native Jack Wright.
You Might Like
Lady Cougars lose region opener at Independence
The North Panola Lady Cougars opened up Region2-3A play with a 59-33 loss at Independence Friday, Dec. 4. Freshman Jy’keria... read more