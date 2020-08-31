Gary Wayne Crawford, 76, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Mr. Crawford was born on Dec. 31, 1943 in Philadelphia, MS. He was Vietnam Veteran earning two purple hearts and a bronze star. Gary worked construction and upon retirement he moved to Pass Christian.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert W. Crawford, Ola Mae Gambling Crawford; and brothers, Eric Crawford and Tony Crawford.

Survivors include his significant other, Molly Netherland; daughters, Kimberly Turner, Crystal Crawford, Olivia Crawford; sons, Randy Cook, Mike (Robbie) Cook; grandchildren, Brittany Arledge, Charlsey Crawford, Anna Turner, Risher Roper, Jessica Cook, Adam Cook, Elizabeth Cook, Hunter Cook, Rebekah Cook and Hannah Cook; great-grandchildren, Braiden Arledge and Brenton Bradford; brothers, Don Crawford (Linda), Mike Crawford; and sister, Donna June Anthony.

He was laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery and Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport served the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.