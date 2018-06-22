Runoff election Tuesday

Panola County voters will participate in the Democrat primary on Tuesday (June 26).

The only contest on the ballot is for U.S. Senate where David Baria and Howard Sherman are competing with the winner advancing to the November general election where he will face the incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker.

Tuesday’s runoff is expected to have low voter turnout. Fewer than eight percent of the county’s eligible voters turned out for the first round of the primaries two weeks ago.

With little interest from local voters in a race that statistically has little or no bearing on November’s general election, Tuesday night’s vote count at the Panola County Courthouse promises to be as exciting as watching paint dry.