Panolian delayed until Wednesday

In what has become one of the most frustrating press days in memory, delivery of Tuesday’s edition of The Panolian will be delayed until Wednesday.

The problem stems from an Internet/server problem that has demonstrated the complexity of the Gordian knot and remains unresolved as of this writing. We hope to start delivering Tuesday’s edition to post offices and stores by noon Tuesday.

The irony is that the newspaper’s delayed delivery comes in the edition that followed Friday’s announcement of the sale of The Panolian to Boone Newspapers, Inc. The delay has no connection. For that matter, the sale to Boone, with its greater and updates resources, makes such interruptions less likely.

We asked our readers to please bear with us one more time. A lot of people have worked hard and stressed much all day Monday and into the night, first to avoid the delay, then to assure the later delivery. We have heard so many kind words from you since we announced our plans to sell — compliments of regret about our decision but with understanding.