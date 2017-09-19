Obituaries

Stan Burkes

PENSACOLA – Stan Burkes, 70, formerly of Batesville, passed away recently at his home. His death was not hurricane-related, according to family.

He has been described by family as a newspaper man, once and always. He retired several years ago from the Roanoke Times in Virginia, where he worked for 20 plus years as photographer, contributing writer, copy editor, and Web master. During his career he found happiness as staff photographer for The Delta Democrat Times in Greenville, and later the Sun Sentinel in Ft. Lauderdale.

He began his long newspaper career in the 1970s as a greenhorn photographer and news editor hired by former publisher and editor Hunt Howell to work for The Panolian after serving four years in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Family members recall that he often fondly recalled those early days at The Panolian and the people who guided him while he was a newbie.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Pittman Burkes, and his father, Hugh Burkes. He is survived by his sister, Susan Berry; his niece and nephew, Kelly and Zack Watts.

As per his request, the family will have a private memorial at a later date.

Kenneth Vance Fisher

HEANDON, VA — Former Batesville resident Kenneth Vance Fisher, 67, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, at INOVA Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA.

Fisher was the son of the late Frank and Mary Lida Vance Fisher. Survivors include his wife, Bella Kushner-Fisher and children. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Cunningham Turch Funeral Home of Alexandria, VA has charge of arrangements.

Nancy Carol Fleming

Nancy Carol Fleming, age 81, died on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Golden Age Nursing Home after a long courageous fight with Alzheimer’s.

Services for Nancy Carol Fleming will be held Tuesday, September 19, 2017 11:00 a.m. graveside in Oak Hill Cemetery in Water Valley.

Dr. Billy Ray Stonestreet will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Tom Gordon, Tommy Gordon, Dustan Fleming, Christopher Strange, Allan Strange, and Donny Bowman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Earp and Dr. John Hey.

Visitation was held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Greenwood.

She was born on December 25, 1935 in Yalobusha County, to the late Frank and Eunice Bell Broadstreet. Mrs. Fleming was a graduate of Panola County Public Schools and Wood Jr. College in Mathiston.

She was employed at the Soil Conservation Service in Greenwood for 30 years, worked at Cottonlandia for 2 years and also was the coordinator of the Golden Age Nursing Home volunteers.

She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by 2 great grandchildren, Levi and Eli Fleming.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronnie Fleming of Greenwood; son, Ron Fleming Jr. (Susie), of Oakland; daughter, Sharon Strange (Robbie) of Coldwater; five grandchildren, Dustin Fleming, Casey Fleming, Christopher Strange, Tom Gordon, and Amanda Rutledge, and four great grandchildren, Laynee Rutledge, Peyton Gordon, Guage Gordon, and John Haltom Gordon.

Memorials may be made to Golden Age Nursing Home Activity Fund.

Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com

James Andrew Jackson

DARLING–James Andrew “Andy” Jackson II, 47, passed away on September 8, 2017, at Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at Ray Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service with friends and family will follow at 2 p.m.

Andy was born on October 14, 1969, to James Odis Jackson and Ernestine “Tina” Webb Jackson in Marks.

He graduated from Delta Academy and went to Northwest Community College as well as Delta State University. Andy was a talented realtor working in places over the years such as Atlanta and Denver.

He later returned home to help on the family farm with his father. He had a kind heart and would do anything for anybody in their time of need.

Andy loved all kinds of music and toured with and managed many of the bands he enjoyed listening to. He was also a skilled guitarist himself.

One of his favorite times of the year was duck season when he managed Muddy Waters Hunting Club. You could often find Andy in the duck waters from early morning or late afternoon hunting or assisting others in their hunt.

When he wasn’t on the farm or hunting, Andy spent time with his beloved dogs Ruben, a Boykin spaniel, and Abby, a Chesapeake Bay retriever.

Two of his favorite places to be were Loveland, Colorado, his home for numerous years, and The Clark Place, the land where his hunting camp was and had been part of his family’s history for numerous years.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James A. Jackson and Guenelle Mask Jackson, and Earnest Webb and Jessie B. Webb; and brother, Casey Jackson.

Andy is survived by his parents, James Odis and Ernestine “Tina” Jackson of Darling; sisters, Malinda Smith (Larry) of Batesville, and Lisa Miller (Jimmy) of Pleasant Grove; uncle, Roger Webb (Marie) of Walls; aunt, Elizabeth Heatherley (Larry) of Seymour, Tenn.; nieces, Meghan Linton (Shawn) of Linn, and Cici Braswell (Tres) of Batesville; special cousins, Justin Webb and Brittany Dodson (Jeremy) of Senatobia; two great nephews, Pace and Collier Linton of Linn; beloved friend who are like family, Sox Richardson and Joe Williams; and a large amount of extended family and friends.

In honor of Andy’s life, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

James Harold Purser

SOUTHAVEN–James Harold Purser, Sr., 82, died at his home in Southaven on September 13, 2017.

Funeral services were held on September 16 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Black Jack Cemetery. Robert Floyd Massey officiated.

Mr. Purser was born April 19, 1935 to the late R.T. Purser and Bessie Ruth Bevell Purser of Batesville.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired accounts manager for Coca Cola Company.