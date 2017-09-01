Obituaries

Bobby Ray Brown

COMO- Bobby Ray Brown, 49, died Sunday, August 27, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday, September 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis who has charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 2, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive M.B. Chuch. Interment will be in Macedonia Cemetery.

Mr. Brown was born in Quitman County, October 14, 1967 to the late Roosevelt Brown and Louise Barksdale.

Joe L. Davidson Sr.

KOSCIUSKO–Joe L. Davidson Sr., 82, died Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on September 2 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Gulfport.

His parents were the late Gail and Lucy Neal Davidson of Pemiscot County, Mo.

Local relatives are daughters Janis Hollis of Batesville and Jennifer DeLoach of Oxford.

James E. Goodwin

CRENSHAW–James E. Goodwin, 87, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Senatobia Healthcare and Rehab.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Senatobia Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Longtown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Goodwin was born September 18, 1930 in Crenshaw to Hattie Marguerite Goodwin and Charlie B. Goodwin.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a member of Crenshaw United Methodist Church.

Gearlean Lloyd

SOUTHAVEN- Gearlean Lloyd, 66, died Sunday August 27, 2017 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Visitation will be Friday, September 1, from 12- 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 2 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gillion M.B. Church. Pastor Walter Newson will officiate. Interment will be in church cemetery.

Ms. Lloyd was born September 22, 1950 in Sardis to the late Easter Shaw and Marie Rudd. She was a retired postmaster at Millington Post Office and a member of Mt. Gillion M.B. Church.